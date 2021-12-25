Jokowi’s cabinet is getting bigger, he said he wanted to downsize?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The number of members of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet under the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is certain to increase after the publication of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) no. 110 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Social Affairs. By presidential decree, Jokowi approved the post of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Social Affairs, which is now headed by Tri Rismaharini (Risma). The vice-minister of the Ministry of Social Affairs will be appointed and dismissed by the president, and will be directly under the authority of the minister and accountable to him. This is not the first time that Jokowi has increased the number of cabinet members. Prior to approving the post of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Social Affairs, Jokowi also arranged for the existence of similar posts for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Education and Culture, Research and Technology, the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, and the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas. A total of 16 Deputy Minister positions are available in the Indonesian Forward Cabinet. Of these, 12 deputy minister positions were filled. Recently, at the end of 2020, five deputy ministers were appointed by Jokowi. The five deputy ministers were sworn in after the issuance of Presidential Decree (Keppres) 76 / M / 2020 regarding the dismissal and appointment of deputy ministers of state from the advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the period 2019-2024. The five deputy ministers are Muhammad Herindra as Deputy Minister of Defense, Pahala Mansury as Deputy Minister of BUMN, Dante Saksono as Deputy Minister of Health, Omar Sharief Hiariej as Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, and Harfiq Hasnul as Deputy Minister of Agriculture. The current increase in the number of members of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet appears to contradict the government’s priority plans. During his first state speech after taking the oath of office as president for the period 2019-2024 in October 2019, Jokowi said that one of his government’s priorities in Volume II was massive bureaucratic reform. Jokowi said job creation will be his work priority. Then there is also a priority to reduce staffing in ministerial posts. “Long procedures need to be done away with. We need to do away with long bureaucracy. Staggering needs to be simplified,” Jokowi said on October 20, 2019. In this regard, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno revealed the reasons why Jokowi frequently issues regulations regarding deputy ministers. “In the institutional regulations of several ministries, there are indeed positions of deputy ministers. But not all are here, ”said Pratikno. At that time, Pratikno said the Deputy Minister’s regulation was dynamic. Although there is a deputy minister position, it does not necessarily become a requirement to be filled. “This is why there are several ministries of worship that occupy positions of vice-ministers, others are not filled,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



