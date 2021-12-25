Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York AG Letitia James sets him up for another loss





The Familiar Maxim If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again that we pass on to our children encourages resilience and perseverance in the face of failure. We have reason to believe that someone encouraged former President Donald Trump to take the expression to heart, and, unfortunately, he did.

There are few truisms in life, but here’s one: Trump is contentious. Very contentious.

The numerous lawsuits Trump and his allies filed in 2021, of which he lost the vast majority, are a textbook case of persistence. Trump persevered despite how often it was irrational and immoral.

There are few truisms in life, but here’s one: Trump is contentious. Very contentious. Prior to the 2016 election, a USA Today analysis found that he and his companies had been involved in 4,095 lawsuits over three decades, and more than 2,100 of those lawsuits as a plaintiff.

Lawsuits, even those that are doomed to fail, can always lead to success. Filing a complaint can scare people off; lawsuits are often costly and time consuming to defend. There can also be beneficial delays in filing a complaint, such as making two crazy assumptions, delaying a state investigation into potentially fraudulent behavior, or a Congressional investigation into an insurgency.

Let’s start with the lawsuits related to the 2020 elections, some of which began before 2021. A quick reminder: Joe Biden won the election. A direct and quite predictable result of winning a presidential election, Biden is now the President of the United States. Also, you can research and research massive electoral fraud that led to Bidens’ victory, but it will be less successful than looking for a snow leopard in a blizzard, and you will end up empty. The only significant fraud perpetrated in the 2020 presidential election is the lie that there was fraud.

So it’s no surprise that lawsuits by Trump and his allies claiming fraud in the 2020 election have failed. Fail is perhaps too lukewarm a word to describe the fate of these election-related lawsuits: These lawsuits collapsed into a pool containing only air and concrete. According to one estimate, Trump and his allies have a 0-40 win-and-lose record in post-election pursuits.

Let’s continue our tour of Trump’s trials by moving on to something that happened right after the election: the insurgency and the effort to stop voter certification. A select House committee is investigating the events of January 6 to determine who knew what and when. In more predictable news, the man who ran our government at the time and apparently tried to reverse the peaceful transfer of power from himself to Biden doesn’t want Congress to look under the hood to find out exactly what’s going on. ‘happened before and on January 6. Trump went on to prevent the committee from obtaining certain White House documents related to the insurgency. He lost in the first instance and again in the court of appeal. Never one to be deterred by law or fact, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court for emergency relief. Stay tuned to see what our country’s highest court is doing.

Trump’s only problem with his lawsuit against James is that the law is against him.

And just when we thought the year might end before another big Trump trial strikes, the former president sued New York Attorney General Letitia James. His office is investigating whether the Trump Organization can be civilly liable, among other things, for inflating property values ​​to obtain loans and deflating property values ​​to obtain favorable tax treatment. James’ office is also working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on a criminal investigation into alleged similar behavior. (Trump was not charged with wrongdoing in the inquiries.)

Trump’s argument is that James’ investigation is politically motivated and that he must narrow it down or stop it. If Trump called James’ investigation a political witch-hunt on your bingo card, place a marker on that square. It should be noted that Trump’s trial arrived at the door of the courthouse shortly after James’s office subpoenaed Trump to testify.

As is often the case with his lawsuits, Trump’s only problem with his lawsuit against James is that the law is against him. Prosecutors can be politically biased without violating the constitutional rights of those the prosecutor is investigating. This prosecutor just has to put them aside while she does her job.

This is just a tour of some of the highlights (or weaknesses) of the cases Trump and his allies filed in 2021. If we endeavored to provide a comprehensive list, it would almost certainly be out of date before it was released. finished, as Trump would likely have filed another complaint by then.

So, children, aim high, try hard and persevere. But if you are considering taking legal action, check to see if you have a legally recognizable claim. With that, let’s say goodbye to 2021 and the many hours Trump’s lawyers billed on his behalf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/donald-trump-s-lawsuit-against-new-york-ag-letitia-james-n1286569 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos