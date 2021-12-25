The Year China Fought Out: Will Crackdown Hinder Economic Growth ?, World News

From entertainment to technology, there is hardly any industry left that Chinese President Xi Jinping hasn’t cracked down on in 2021.

Due to the severe regulations imposed by the Communist Party of China in the name of “common prosperity”, companies in the country are dropped from the list of the 10 most valued companies.

In a massive setback, Chinese markets lost $ 1.5 trillion as the country’s largest real estate company Evergrande was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Where did China go wrong?

Experts predicted that the Chinese economy would take off and reach unprecedented heights after the 2008 financial crisis that rocked stock markets around the world.

However, Jinping, who became the country’s president in 2013, claimed that Chinese companies posed a threat to Communist Party domination and cut their wings.

The authoritarian leader’s obsession with control of everything is holding back the country’s growth.

Its crackdown on Alibaba and Tencent knocked them off the list of the world’s most valuable companies. It is also bleeding Chinese stocks. The country is emerging as a graveyard for unicorn businesses.

There has been a sell off because of the volatility and investors are fleeing and companies that are unable to repay their debts.

From regulation to vendetta

Regulations in any country keep corruption and other illegal activities at bay and ensure that the interests of clients are protected.

However, it seems that in China it turned into a vendetta. Tech companies find it impossible to work in a harsh environment.

From 2018 to 2021, 38% of applications in the Chinese market disappeared without any trace of the cause.

Market leader Didi Chuxing’s Ride-Haling app was banned from Chinese app stores in early July, just days after raising $ 4.4 billion in an IPO at New York.

The company had made its debut despite the reluctance of Chinese authorities fearing that a list would put Didi user data in foreign hands.

When Xi became unsure of Jack Ma’s growing popularity and his meeting with former US President Donald Trump, he fined his companies $ 2.8 billion.

Billionaire Ma is the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and openly criticized the country’s regulatory system in October.

But Xi blamed the crackdown on the company’s monopoly and uncompetitive practices and the abandonment of social responsibilities.

Recently, a fine of $ 210 million was imposed on internet celebrity Viya, dubbed “the queen of live streaming” in China.

Her real name is Huang Wei and she has over 100 million followers but has been charged with tax evasion.

These fines are not only monetary penalties, but are clear political signals from the regime.

China faced global criticism when the country’s tennis star Peng Shuai accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her in a social media post that was later deleted .

She later said her message was misunderstood. However, the Women’s Tennis Association has expressed concern for her “well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

China has also stepped up its oversight of education, video games and cryptocurrencies.

Under a new rule, children are only allowed to play video games for three hours a week because they are extremely violent.

Private tutors in China have been banned from teaching online classes and they are not allowed to teach curriculum subjects.

He scrutinizes online platforms and social media networks, claiming that he is “cleaning up” the Internet.

Beijing also kicked miners and traders of bitcoin and other digital currencies from its marketplace, arresting more than 1,000 people for laundering money using cryptocurrencies in June.