PM Imran and other civil-military leaders extend Christmas greetings to the nation





ISLAMABAD – As Saturday marks the biggest festival of the Christian community, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and other civil-military officials extended their congratulations and warm wishes to members of the community.

In the light of Christmas, special ceremonies are being held in churches across Pakistan, during which prayers will also be held for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Christian community on this occasion and assured that the government will continue to protect the rights and privileges of all minorities living in this South Asian country.

We wish all of our Christian citizens a very Merry Christmas.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021

The president’s official Twitter account shared a tweet in this regard expressing its warmest congratulations, adding that Muslims deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty.

2021

# Christmas # Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/zGZ0XXHLsh

– The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2021

Inter-Services Public Relations also shared a tweet. DG ISPR extended congratulations from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC) and Heads of Service to the Christian community in the armed forces and throughout Pakistan.

Heads of CJCSCs and Services extend their congratulations to the Christian community in the armed forces and across Pakistan on #Christmas. From the inception of Pakistan to this day, their sacrifices and contributions in the service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #Merry Christmas

– DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

“From the inception of Pakistan to this day, their sacrifices and contributions to the service of Pakistan are phenomenal,” the tweet read.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wished Christian brothers and sisters and urged the country to celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion.

Sending wishes of joy and happiness to our Christian brothers and sisters at Christmas. Pak is home to a large Christian community, let’s celebrate with them by spreading love, peace and compassion. Merry Christmas.

– Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 24, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community in Pakistan, saying PPP always treats non-Muslims, including Christians, as equal citizens.

He also urged the Christian community to offer special prayers for peace, prosperity and harmony in the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

: @BBhuttoZardari # Merry Christmas

– PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 25, 2021

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood and other leaders also wished the Christian community in the country.

We wish all of our Christian community a Merry Christmas. May this day bring happiness and joy to all those who celebrate!

– Usman Buzdar (sUsmanAKBuzdar) December 24, 2021

I wish everyone a happy and blessed Christmas! # Christmas pic.twitter.com/c3VlEEZSSX

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2021

