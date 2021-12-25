Christmas Mass Held, Jakarta Immanuel Church Pray For President Jokowi





During Christmas Mass, the Jakarta Immanuel Church prayed for President Jokowi. Photo / Dock SINDOnews

JAKARTA – Congregation of the Protestant Church of Western Indonesia – Congregation of the Protestant Church of Western Indonesia (GPIB) Emmanuel Central Jakarta, held birth mass directly. Prayers for President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin of TNI-Polri were also introduced. The TNI-Polri who guard this country give a glimmer of hope of heavenly joy and your care for them.The current government is also blessed by God, from the president to his staff in remote areas, said Reverend Michiko Pinaria Saren in his virtual broadcast conference, Saturday (12/25/2021). Saren prays that God will take away the pain that humanity is currently suffering from. He also hopes that all of humanity will have the strength to weather the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bless this world full of conflict, the natural disaster of the Covid-19 pandemic and all. God helps us to be able to go through everything and overcome, he explained. Read also : Welcoming Christmas Mass, Ridwan Kamil distributes Mesra credit to ecclesial congregations Saren said he always prayed for the government in his prayers, even if it wasn’t specifically. According to him, Christmas should always be interpreted by not spreading hatred. In worship, we always bring the government in our prayers regarding the pandemic, so that everyone can be healthy. His Christmas message, spread the love, don’t hate it, he said. He said Emmanuel Church held a limited Christmas mass while applying strict health protocols. Out of a total capacity of 500, he said, only 150 people were allowed to attend directly on site to attend Mass. Today, 150 people are all of the 500 available capacities. We limit it to 150 people, he concluded. (am)

