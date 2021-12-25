Communist Party of China Sacks US-sanctioned senior Xinjiang official

The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by President Xi Jinping, abruptly replaced its leader in the volatile Xinjiang province, Chen Quanguo, who was sanctioned by the United States for alleged human rights violations against them. Uyghur Muslims in the area.

Chen is no longer secretary of the CPC’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Committee, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Ma Xingrui, who was governor of Guangdong province, has been appointed the new party leader for Xinjiang.

The CPC Central Committee decided to give Chen another date, the news agency said in a brief report.

Chen has been accused by the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union of widespread human rights violations against Uyghurs, but is being tipped for promotion, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Last year, the US government imposed sanctions on Chen and several other Chinese officials in charge of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, saying they were suspected of being responsible or complicit in the unjust detention or abuse of Uyghurs. , ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang.

The three Chinese officials banned by the United States were Chen Quanguo, CPC Party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Zhu Hailun, then Party secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee, and Wang Mingshan, Party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang Public Security.

They were sanctioned by the former US government led by President Donald Trump – who had a tough policy on China; parts of which were postponed by his predecessor Joe Biden.

In a tit-for-tat move, China had imposed sanctions on the US Congressional Executive Committee on China (CCCB), US Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback, US Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Congressman Chris Smit.

Relations between the United States and China are going through a phase of tension as the Biden administration has already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in February next year.

Stepping up matters further, Biden on Thursday signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that prohibits US companies from importing goods from Xinjiang unless it can be proven that they were not made by forced labor.

China has condemned the new US law, saying it violates international laws and interferes in its internal affairs.

China is fighting allegations of human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in recent years from the West.

The allegations include the incarceration of thousands of Uyghurs in mass detention camps, forced labor in manufacturing units in resource-rich Xinjiang, forced abortions, mass indoctrination and other such crimes. .

Beijing said its security crackdown in Xinjiang was aimed at the East Turkestan Islamic Separatist Movement (ETIM), which is affiliated with the al-Qaida faction operating in Xinjiang. The labor camps have been called regular vocational training.

“The alleged allegations of” forced labor “and” genocide “in Xinjiang are nothing but vicious lies concocted by anti-Chinese forces,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told the media on Friday, reacting to the new US decision Xinjiang.

“The US side continues to use the Xinjiang-related issues to create rumors and cause trouble. Essentially, it engages in political manipulation and economic coercion, and seeks to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and to contain China’s development under the pretext of human rights, ”he said. .

Allegations of forced labor have prompted hesitation among major companies sourcing raw materials and labor from the region.

Earlier this week, US chip maker Intel Corp. apologized for a letter urging suppliers not to source products or labor from China’s Xinjiang region.

The letter stated that Intel Corp. had been “forced to ensure” that its supply chain did not use labor or products originating from Xinjiang, following restrictions imposed by “several governments”.

The tech giant then regretted sending the letter to suppliers after facing a huge backlash from Beijing and a call for a total boycott.

In a statement posted in Chinese to its official accounts on the WeChat and Weibo media platform accounts, Intel clarified that its commitment to avoiding Xinjiang supply chains was an expression of compliance with US law, rather than a statement. of its position on the matter.

“We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China,” the BBC said quoting the letter. of the society.

The Global Times said Apple, Nike and Coca-Cola were among the companies that allegedly lobbied the US Congress to weaken the forced labor law.

