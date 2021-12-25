Politics
Bad year for Boris? Six in 10 Britons want Prime Minister to be ousted
Six in 10 Britons would like to see Boris Johnson ousted after a dark few months for Prime Minister.
A poll for MailOnline found broad support for the Tories to get rid of Mr Johnson as leader – with 25 percent supporting the idea and 35 percent saying they ‘strongly’ thought it was the right one thing.
In a particularly bad sign for the prime minister, more than half of Tory voters in his 2019 landslide want him to leave, with 26% strongly in favor.
Research from Redfield & Wilton Strategies suggests Rishi Sunak would be No10’s preferred replacement.
Some 29% thought he would be better and a further 14% saw him as a “significant” upgrade – higher numbers than Liz Truss and Sajid Javid, two other ministers often touted for the top post .
Keir Starmer was seen as a 48% improvement, while 25% thought it would be worse.
Asked to choose a new Tory leader from a range of potential candidates, a third of party supporters opted for the chancellor. Only 9 percent chose Ms. Truss.
Mr Johnson has suffered a miserable string of allegations of sleazy, anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The Tories were routed in the by-election for the previously secure North Shropshire seat earlier this month, and the PM suffered another major setback when ally Lord Frost drastically stopped proposing Covid restrictions and high taxes.
Mr Johnson has also been pressured to push through new restrictions to combat the growing variation of Omicron, which is said to be deeply unpopular with many of his own MPs and ministers.
The increased restrictions were discussed in a tense Cabinet meeting the week before Christmas.
There was a vicious briefing against Ms Truss as a result, with Mr Johnson’s allies complaining that her skeptical stance on the lockdown attracted media attention, even though she had only spoken briefly during the private chat.
She is widely seen by MPs as “on the move”, with Rishi Sunak also accused of positioning herself in the event that a post becomes vacant at the highest post.
:: Redfield & Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,500 adults in Britain online on December 21. The results were weighted to represent the population.
