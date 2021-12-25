Turkey’s Crypto Bill En route to Parliament says Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed during a press briefing yesterday that the country’s crypto bill is ready and will soon be tabled in parliament. However, details of the alleged bill are not known. Currently, the Turkish economy is in recession; with the lira losing more than half of its value, many citizens have turned to cryptocurrencies. A few months ago, the president revealed that the government had concerns about cryptocurrencies and was not going to accept them as currency. Instead, the chief said the focus would be on the country’s fiat currency. The leader reiterated his plan to protect the pound’s deposits during yesterday’s briefing, saying the central bank will protect the funds. When the leader initially publicized this plan, it gave a temporary boost to the value of reading it. The state of the economy and the reason for the crash Erdogan revealed that the country was aware of the risks before his plans but remained aware of the potential. The President believes that this potential makes the risk worth it. Still speaking, he said the path to harnessing the exchange rate is not a sprint. Erdogan assured citizens that the government was taking the necessary steps to stabilize things. The Turkish lira has been in a massive downward spiral this year. A trend that started when Erdogan took office. Inflation has become a topic of discussion for almost every economy this year as governments attempt to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. With many economies shutting down for long periods of time, governments have had to embark on stimulus policies and refrain from gradually cutting back on economic activity and spending. However, these measures carry an inherent risk of inflation. In Turkey’s case, Erdogan has avoided any discussion of cutting spending despite alarming inflation. The government, however, has systematically cut rates over the past four months, making the situation even worse. Citizens turn to crypto Many citizens have had to turn to cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation. During the period, the country’s crypto exchange volume increased. There has been particular interest in Bitcoin and Tether USD. This is not surprising because many Bitcoin maximalists have called it digital gold. You will recall that in April the government banned the use of cryptocurrency for payments. The ban, however, did not prevent people from trading or detaining them. Increasing purchases of these tokens may have negative effects on the government’s goal of managing exchange rates. Details of the proposed crypto bill are not known, but many experts believe a blanket ban is out of the question. In April this year, the Turkish government revealed that it would launch its own CBDC in two years. The news was greeted with approval by many stakeholders. A professor at the time said it was a step in the right direction, saying digital assets were gaining traction around the world and Turkey should not be left behind.

