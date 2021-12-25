Former TNI Commander Hadi Tjahjanto Leads Mandalika MotoGP Preparation















TEMPO.CO, Mataram – Former TNI Commander Marshal (Retired) Hadi Tjahjanto has been appointed by President Joko Widodo as Field Commander for implementation MotoGP Mandalika which will be held in March 2022 at the Mandalika circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. Hadi then went to the Mandalika circuit to carry out his new mission. Hadi hopes the NTB provincial government is ready to organize the most prestigious motorcycle racing activity. “My visit here is by direct order of the president to prepare for MotoGP races, he hopes this MotoGP will become an extremely successful activity,” he said in a meeting with NTB vice-governor Sitti Rohmi Djalillah and the ranks of the heads of regional devices within the province of NTB at the office of the deputy governor, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The success of the NTB provincial government in organizing the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) and the World Superbike (GlobalSBK) was directly appreciated by the former TNI number one. The IATC and WorldSBK are proof that NTB has been successful in hosting international events, but we remind you that MotoGP is much more important than previous activities, he said. In his discussion, Hadi recalled that there are several aspects that need to be carefully prepared in order to achieve the successful implementation of MotoGP, starting with the infrastructure sector, health and not forgetting MSMEs. I was accompanied by the regional secretary of the NTB, saw with my own eyes and discussed, that we need to fill the gaps of the last WorldSBK activity. For example, from the infrastructure sector, road access and public lighting to the circuit must again be maximized. “For the health factor, of course, we will think about the best way to solve the problem of increasing vaccine doses and quarantine for international tourists, not to mention, we will also intensify local MSMEs, especially those around from the Mandalika area, “he said. noted. In response to Hadi’s visit, Rohmi hopes that there will be an increase in the number of vaccine doses for the people of NTB, especially the center of Lombok and prioritizing local MSMEs held by NTB in the activities of MotoGP racing. I hope that the number of vaccine doses will be further increased to accommodate an event as big as this MotoGP. Remember to prioritize our local MSMEs as well, as our MSMEs have produced many products that are not inferior to other regional MSMEs, he said. Finally, Rohmi added that the synergy of all stakeholders, be it central government, provincial government and regency / city governments, is very necessary for the success of world class MotoGP activities in Indonesia. Mandalika Circuit. SUPRIYANTHO KHAFID Read also : Toprak Razgatlioglu SBK World Champion although he only finished second in Mandalika

