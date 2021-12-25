Need to protect the country, dangers the Sikh gurus warned against still exist: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally at Lakhpat gurudwara in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday, said the dangers the Sikh gurus warned still existed. He added that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s courageous acts against Aurangzeb have taught the country how to fight terrorism and religious extremism.

The dangers our gurus used to warn about exist in the same form even today. We must therefore remain vigilant and protect the country. I am confident that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji we will be able to realize our aspirations and the country will reach a new high, Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion of the Gurpurab celebrations. Modi’s appeal to the Sikh community came two days after the explosion that took place in the Ludhiana District Court complex in Punjab. Speaking about Guru Nanak Devji and his teachings, Modi said that during the time the Sikh guru was born, foreign invaders were destroying India’s trust. India, which led the world, was in danger. If Guru Nanak Devji had not shed his light, then what would have happened? Guru Nanakji and the gurus after him not only kept the consciousness of India glowing, but also found a way to keep India safe. Blessed opportunities to serve the great Sikh gurus. pic.twitter.com/Nqx4PCDzQY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021 Stating that the contribution of the Sikh gurus is not limited only to social reforms and spirituality, Prime Minister Modi said the gurus also provide leadership for the country. The sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur including 400e birthday is being celebrated now and his courageous acts against Aurangzeb have taught us how the country can fight terrorism and religious extremism. His whole life is an example of the priority given to the nation. There were so many atrocities around this time (when the Mughals were in power) that the Sikh gurus who succeeded Guru Nanak Devji did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the country, he added. The life of the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh sahab, is also an example of sacrifice. He sacrificed everything for his country, Modi said while pointing out how his two sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were buried alive inside a brick wall. Even after the 10th Guru, the tradition of sacrifice continued in the Sikh community, Modi said. He added how Veer Baba Banda Singh Bahadur shook the roots of the empire and how the Sikh warriors sacrificed themselves against the attacks of Nadir Shah and Ahmed Shah Abdali. He also pointed out how the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singhs spread from the Punjab to Benaras. Moreover, it has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that Guru Mokham Singh, who played an important role in establishing the Khalsa pants, belonged to Gujarat. In his memory, the Gurudwara Bhai Mokham Singhji was built at Bet Dwarka. I have been told that the government of Gujarat is even extending its financial assistance for the development of gurudwaras in Lakhpat and Bet Dwarka, Modi added. He also recalled how the Lakhpat gurudwara was damaged by a cyclone in 1998 and again later in the Kutch earthquake in 2001. He also explained to the assembly how his government started the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan, brought back Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and obtained 150 items from the United States, including a dagger with Guru Gobind Singh’s name inscribed in Persian. . Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present in Lakhpat for the event.

