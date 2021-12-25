Do not search: who are the characters based on





Streeps President Orleans similarly merges elements of other political figures across the spectrum, as she is seen in a photograph hugging former President Bill Clinton, and somewhat copying his folkloric mannerism, as usual. of the often-discussed smoking, which she initially tried to hide on the course of the political campaign. This, in turn, mimics former President Barack Obamas’ worst kept little secret. Also like Obama, she is used to being photographed with celebrities. Obama also tended to trust experts from Ivy League schools to be the most credible, something many on the left scorn when it comes to naming mainstream Harvard thinkers like Larry Summers as director of the National Economic Council of the White House during the Great Recession. .

Even her first scandal as a woman who her son said rose to fame as a Playboy front page at the time looks like a play about former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, the Republican politician who shocked the political elite when he captured Ted. Kennedy’s Senate seat after Kennedy’s death in 2009 and despite his bare center page in Cosmopolitan magazine being unearthed during the campaign.

Jonah Hills Jason Orléans Inspirations

Overall, the character of Jonah Hills in Dont Look Up is nothing less than a Frankensteins Monster style couture of the reputations and rumors surrounding Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Introduced first as President Orléans’ entirely selfless and arrogant chief of staff, we eventually learn that Jason is his real son. While President Trump has never had the audacity to name one of his children (or their spouses) as chief of staff, according to various reports on Trump’s White House, he might as well have done so. Particularly in the first year and more of Trump’s presidency, reports have consistently portrayed Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, and his daughter Ivanka as the leaders of a competing White House apparatus that worked against the former. Trump’s failed chief of staff, Reince Priebus. .

While their roles in running the presidency have reportedly faded somewhat over the past few years, the son-in-law has remained President Trump’s mender and thinker. During our own real-life experience of Dont Look Up in 2020, Trump appointed Kushner to oversee much of the federal response to COVID-19 in the spring, despite his son-in-law’s absolute lack of experience dealing with viruses, pandemics or national emergencies.

Even more damning, reports have emerged alleging that Kushners’ team spent months pampering the president’s political desire to downplay the virus by concluding that because the virus hit the Blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would make no political sense. An anonymous expert reportedly said: Politicians believed that because this was relegated to Democratic states, they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy.

