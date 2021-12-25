Xinhua News Summary on the Middle East at 22:00 GMT, December 24





RABAT – The Moroccan airport authority (ONDA) announced on Friday the one-month extension of the ban on international flights until January 31, 2022. During a council of ministers on Thursday, the Maghreb country extended the state of health emergency throughout the country until January 31, 2022. The suspension of international passenger flights and the closure of Morocco’s air borders came into effect on November 29, in order to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron variant. It also stopped the repatriation flights of its nationals stranded abroad, launched from December 15 to 23 from Portugal, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. (Maroc-Flights-Interdiction) – – – – ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged all sectors to cut sky-high prices as the national currency rebounded. Speaking to economists and academics at Turkey’s Istanbul financial center, Erdogan said the government would hunt down businesses and sellers, “including those in the automotive and second-hand housing sectors,” who do not decline. not their prices. “I want to remind you that I will be a follower of those who increase their prices several times a day,” he warned. “The exchange rate bubble dispersed in one day” with the new measures taken to protect savings from fluctuations in the national currency, the Turkish president noted. (Turkey-Lira-Forex) – – – – CAIRO – The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has signed an investment agreement with Italian energy group Eni for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta regions, worth no less than $ 1 billion, Egypt’s oil ministry said on Friday. The deal is part of the ministry’s strategy to increase productivity and deal with the natural decline of wells using the latest technologies in the petroleum sectors, the ministry said. “The ministry’s strategy also aims to encourage partners to invest more in oil and gas exploration and to increase the country’s oil reserves,” he added. (Egypt-Italy-Oil) – – – – TEHRAN – A senior Iranian commander said on Friday that the five-day exercise in the south of the country was a response to recent threats from Israel, the Tasnim News Agency reported. The Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, said recent threats from some Israeli officials prompted the Iranian side to organize the war game, dubbed the “Great Prophet 17” , at this moment. He noted that the war game was one of Iran’s most successful missile exercises to date. The exercise took place in the Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and coastal areas of the southern Iranian provinces of Ormuzgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan. (Iran-Israel-military exercise)

