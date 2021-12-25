PM Khan wishes all Pakistani Christian citizens a very Merry Christmas





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished all Pakistani Christian citizens a very Merry Christmas and pledged to safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Christians and said: We wish all of our Christian citizens a very Merry Christmas.

In a separate Christmas message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I extend my sincere congratulations to the Christian community around the world and especially to Pakistan for celebrating Christmas with devotion and respect. “

The Christmas festivities teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice which play a central role in the evolution of any society on the path of development.

The birth of Prophet Jesus is seen as a symbol of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect for all mankind across the world.

He not only healed ailing humanity, but preached the divine values ​​of tolerance, love and compassion.

He guided people to a righteous life and urged them to seek divine mercy. As a divine messenger, the teachings of the Prophet Jesus are addressed to followers of all religions.

The Prime Minister said that the sincere and invaluable services rendered by Christians in the fields of defense, education, health as well as the economic development of the country had always been commendable.

As equal citizens of the state, the government will empower them to use their capacities for national development. Our policies aim to create harmony and cohesion among people of all faiths.

He said that our government is doing its utmost duty to integrate you into the national mainstream, so that you can play your role as active citizens in society in a positive way and help this country move forward on the path of development.

Our constitution enshrined the vision of Quaid-e-Azams and protected the legitimate interests of minorities, he said, adding that the Quaid had ensured the freedom of religion and the security of all communities, regardless of their religion, of their profession and ethnicity.

He said the government of Pakistan considers the equality and freedom of conscience of all citizens to be sacrosanct, regardless of creed, belief or religion.

The current government will continue to protect the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities, he added.

We are committed to building a society that respects difference and draws its strength from diversity; a tolerant and cohesive nation; and a state that offers equal rights and opportunities to all citizens, he concluded.

