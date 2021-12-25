Review of Green Office Park in BSD City, Jokowi interested in the concept of sustainability





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed smart city and green building implementation in Green Office Park area, BSD City, south of Tangerang, Friday (12/24/2021). The visit was carried out in support of the plan to build a new state capital (IKN) in the province of East Kalimantan.

The visit continued with a review of the environment and space of Green Office Park command center at the Sinarmas Land Plaza building to monitor the conditions circulation and regional security. The Green Office Park area and BSD City office buildings implemented the concept Sustainable development in its operations. This includes green construction, low carbon emissions, energy saving, water resource management, green waste management and less plastic. Therefore, the region succeeded in obtaining a certificate green district and green building Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Green Building Council Indonesia (GBCI). Based on this explanation, President Jokowi expressed his interest in applying the concept green district, green building and green desk at BSD City. Sinarmas Land has combined commercial and office interests with particular attention to the preservation of the environment. In this regard, Sinarmas Land Group CEO Michael Widjaja expressed his enthusiasm for the visit. "We always challenge ourselves to produce the best work by fulfilling the dreams of future generations of living in a city that is ideal and liveable for them," said Michael. Closing his visit, Jokowi also took the time to meet with a number of business players in the BSD City environment, including: talent development program at the Purwadhika Coding School, at the NXL E-sports Training Center and at the Imajin Manufacturing Hub specializing in 3D printing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/properti/read/2021/12/25/173000621/tinjau-green-office-park-di-bsd-city-jokowi-tertarik-konsep-sustainable

