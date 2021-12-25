PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister and BJP pillar Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday on his birthday. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee has been the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-congressional prime minister to serve a full term. Modi tweeted, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He has dedicated his life to making India strong and developed. His development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. “ Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan decorated the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid him floral tributes at the occasion of his birthday at Lok Bhawan. Hailing the former prime minister, Adityanath said Vajpayee imposed respect and reverence on all leaders across party lines. “His long public life, spanning six decades, was unblemished,” the chief minister said. According to the state unit of the BJP, the party celebrates the anniversary of Vajpayee’s birth as “Good Governance Day”. Workers and office workers participate in various booth-level programs to pay tribute to him by hosting a discussion about his personality and his work. The “Atal Yuva Sankalp Yatras” are being abolished in all 403 constituencies of the State Assembly, organizers said. On Friday evening, several programs were held in Lucknow, the Vajpayee constituency represented in Lok Sabha. At least 30 eyesight camps have been held in different locations in Lucknow over the past month, during which around 5,000 people have benefited, organizers said. During a program organized by the Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation at King George University of Medicine, poet Kumar Vishwas gave a presentation on “Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne Apne Ram”. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP Head of State Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh were in attendance.

