Will Imran Khan’s regime in Pakistan collapse in March?





New Delhi: After the embarrassing bombardment of his company “Naya Pakistan”, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan coined a new slogan – “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” (My Pakistan is my home).

But her house could soon be engulfed and rocked by a perfect storm.

After riding with him for a few hectic years, it seems his comrades from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are unhappy. On Wednesday, the speaker of the Pakistani National Assembly had to adjourn the meeting when the leader of the PTI failed to meet a quorum to pass two important bills. Obviously, Khan was left face red. Even the prime minister’s main allies had abandoned him. The episode sparked internal speculation that the Pakistani military has finally decided to abandon its Imran Khan project.

Adopting adrift in the new political currents that were brewing, the opposition parties were quick to salute the military establishment led by the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. They praised the general for rigging local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where eight anti-Imran Khan Alliance Democratic Movement (PDM) parties defeated the ruling PTI in his stronghold.

“Imran Khan’s power was brought to power through rigging in 2018, but this time the bureaucracy, MPs and MPs were with the ruling party, but when the ‘forces’ withdrew, everyone has seen the results of the local elections, ”said PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, referring to the military establishment.

Now the PDM has called for nationwide protest rallies to oust Imran Khan by March 23, Pakistan Day, “which will be the day of the release of incompetent Imran Khan” and “People will come to Islamabad from all over the country to participate in the protest against inflation, unemployment and poverty, ”Rehman thundered.

Pakistani observers say the situation is changing rapidly in the country. There are now strong indications that the military establishment has finally decided that it can no longer support Imran Khan without irrevocably alienating its own base of support.

Citing various sources, Najam Sethi, the veteran editor of the Friday Times wrote that “the military establishment’s negotiations with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif have yielded positive results, with only one or two Obstacles to be crossed before the steps are jointly taken to get rid of Imran Khan and install a new government which can pass general elections as soon as possible.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is in London, on Thursday hinted that he would return to his country very soon. Speaking against Imran Khan, he said: “In India Imran Khan is called a ‘puppet’ and in the United States he (Imran) is said to have even less powers than a mayor. This is because the world knows how he came to power. Imran did not come to power by popular vote but with the help of (the) military establishment. “

Pakistani observers say Nawaz Sharif is sentenced and will be jailed upon his return. “He knows it, but it seems he could have gotten some sort of insurance from the head of the Pakistani army,” Sethi observes.

It is interesting to note that three days ago, former President and Co-Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari claimed that he had obtained “witnesses” from the top (the military establishment) in asking him for “help” to strategize for the future of Pakistan without Imran Khan. According to Zardari, he told his “interlocutors” that no discussion was possible until the government of Imran Khan was dismissed.

The government led by Imran Khan, which faces a huge backlash from all political circles over soaring inflation, rising debt and alleged poor governance in Pakistan, is already in the minority. His PTI party has only 156 out of 342 members in the National Assembly and relies heavily on support from other disgruntled small parties and the Pakistani military establishment. And in the current scenario, if Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Zardari’s PPP join hands and decide to file a motion of no-confidence against the ruling party, that will be the end of the game for Imran Khan.

Can Imran Khan anticipate this by trying to replace Pakistani army chief General Bajwa with the help of his favorite one or two generals including former ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed , he should “beware of the ideas of March”.

(IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ommcomnews.com/world-news/is-the-imran-khan-regime-in-pakistan-heading-for-meltdown-in-march

