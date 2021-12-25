



Two Georgian election officials sue One America News Network (OAN) parent company, senior officials and former President Trump Donald TrumpHoliday calling on Biden: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon” Biden’s confused trade policy Deserve a 21st Century Supreme Court MOREs ex-lawyer Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiTwo Georgian election officials are suing OAN and Giuliani for electoral fraud allegations touted in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, claiming the parties’ claims were defamatory.

Wandrea Shaye Moss, who worked as a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who was a temporary employee in the 2020 election, filed a defamation lawsuit against the defendants Thursday in court federal government in Washington, DC, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit names Herring Networks, a media company that owns OAN, Robert Herring, the organization’s chief executive, Charles Herring, the group’s chairman, and OAN reporter Chanel Rion as accused. Giuliani is also listed as a defendant.

Moss and Freeman allege that OAN spread false stories that the two election officials were plotting to count illegal ballots in an attempt to tip the race towards then-candidate Joe Biden. Joe Manchin calling the holidays in Biden: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon” MORE, according to Reuters. These claims, however, were proven false by Georgian election officials.

The lawsuit centers on a claim first presented by a volunteer Trump campaign lawyer last December, according to Reuters. Supporters for the president cited surveillance video of a Fulton County ballot counting center, where Moss and Freeman worked, in which they said the two workers were processing suitcases of illicit ballots marked for Biden after most of the people had left the scene.

The lawsuit says Giuliani amplified the video by posting about it on social media and accuses OAN, its hosts and staff of publishing Giulianis’ allegations to millions of viewers and readers.

The complainants claim to have been the target of harassment because of the false reports of the networks. According to photos of the complaint released by Politico, Freeman received threatening messages, harassing phone calls and strangers knocked on his door.

Mosss’ old phone, which his 14-year-old son was using at the time, reportedly received a number of threatening phone calls. According to the lawsuit, the harassing phone calls persisted for months.

She has also reportedly received dozens of harassing messages on Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest, including a number of violent threats. Additionally, in at least two cases, strangers reportedly showed up at her grandmother’s house, where she had previously lived, and attempted to complete an arrest by citizens.

NEW: Two Georgian election agents targeted by conspiracy theories are suing OANN and Rudy Giuliani. They say the false claims have led people to show up to their homes, send threatening Christmas cards and relentlessly harass them. One says she had to flee her home for two months. pic.twitter.com/fwc0RG7YG0

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 23, 2021

Herring told Reuters in a brief interview that he was not worried about the lawsuit, saying the network had not done any wrongdoing.

I know all about it and I laugh, he said, referring to the trial. I laugh at the four or five others chasing me. Eventually it will light up on them and go the other way.

The lawsuit against senior OAN leaders and Giuliani is the second lawsuit filed by Moss and Freeman this month. The duo sued conservative website Gateway Pundit earlier this month, alleging libel.

The Hill has reached out to OAN, Herring Networks and Giuliani for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/587237-two-georgia-election-workers-sue-oan-giuliani-over-election-fraud-claims

