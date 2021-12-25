Communist Party of China Sacks US-sanctioned senior Xinjiang official





BEIJING: The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by President Xi Jinping, abruptly replaced its leader in the volatile Xinjiang province, Chen Quanguo, who was sanctioned by the United States for alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the region.

Chen is no longer secretary of the CPC’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Committee, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Ma Xingrui, who was governor of Guangdong province, has been appointed the new party leader for Xinjiang.

The CPC Central Committee decided to give Chen another date, the news agency said in a brief report.

Chen has been accused by the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union of widespread human rights violations against Uyghurs, but is being tipped for promotion, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Last year, the US government imposed sanctions on Chen and several other Chinese officials in charge of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, saying they were suspected of being responsible or complicit in the unjust detention or abuse of Uyghurs. , ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang.

The three Chinese officials banned by the United States were Chen Quanguo, CPC Party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Zhu Hailun, then Party secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee, and Wang Mingshan, Party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang Public Security.

They were sanctioned by the former US government led by President Donald Trump – who had a tough policy on China; parts of which were postponed by his predecessor Joe Biden.

In a tit-for-tat move, China had imposed sanctions on the US Congressional Executive Committee on China (CCCB), US Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback, US Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Congressman Chris Smit.

Relations between the United States and China are going through a phase of tension as the Biden administration has already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in February next year.

Stepping up matters further, Biden on Thursday signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that prohibits US companies from importing goods from Xinjiang unless it can be proven that they were not made by forced labor.

China has condemned the new US law, saying it violates international laws and interferes in its internal affairs.

China is fighting allegations of human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in recent years from the West.

The allegations include the incarceration of thousands of Uyghurs in mass detention camps, forced labor in manufacturing units in resource-rich Xinjiang, forced abortions, mass indoctrination and other such crimes. .

Beijing said its security crackdown in Xinjiang was aimed at the East Turkestan Islamic Separatist Movement (ETIM), which is affiliated with the al-Qaida faction operating in Xinjiang. The labor camps have been called regular vocational training.

“The alleged allegations of” forced labor “and” genocide “in Xinjiang are nothing but vicious lies concocted by anti-Chinese forces,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told the media on Friday, reacting to the new US decision Xinjiang.

“The US side continues to use the Xinjiang-related issues to create rumors and cause trouble. Essentially, it engages in political manipulation and economic coercion, and seeks to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and to contain China’s development under the pretext of human rights, ”he said. .

Allegations of forced labor have prompted hesitation among major companies sourcing raw materials and labor from the region.

Earlier this week, US chip maker Intel Corp. apologized for a letter urging suppliers not to source products or labor from China’s Xinjiang region.

The letter stated that Intel Corp. had been “forced to ensure” that its supply chain did not use labor or products originating from Xinjiang, following restrictions imposed by “several governments”.

The tech giant then regretted sending the letter to suppliers after facing a huge backlash from Beijing and a call for a total boycott.

In a statement posted in Chinese to its official accounts on the WeChat and Weibo media platform accounts, Intel clarified that its commitment to avoiding Xinjiang supply chains was an expression of compliance with US law, rather than a statement. of its position on the matter.

“We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China,” the BBC said quoting the letter. of the society.

The Global Times said Apple, Nike and Coca-Cola were among the companies that allegedly lobbied the US Congress to weaken the forced labor law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/chinas-communist-party-removes-top-xinjiang-official-sanctioned-by-us/articleshow/88492305.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos