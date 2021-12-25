Trump’s vaccine approval aligns with views of most Republicans – but it can be an uphill battle to win over dodgers





CNN

By Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN

Former President Donald Trump recently spoke out on the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 – a position that is consistent with the overwhelming majority of Americans who have chosen to be vaccinated, including most of his own left.

But those statements may not be enough to persuade the largely Republican-leaning group of refractories who have not yet had any luck, some research shows.

At an event in Dallas last Sunday, Trump confirmed he had been vaccinated and received a booster, drawing boos from some members of the public. In an interview released Tuesday, Trump declared his opposition to vaccination warrants, but again touted the effectiveness of the shot. “The vaccine worked,” he told Candace Owens of the Daily Wire. “But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who do not get the vaccine.

Although Trump didn’t acknowledge it, most unvaccinated Americans now belong or lean towards the GOP. In the most recent CNN poll, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents make up a solid majority of the relatively small block of American adults still fully unvaccinated against Covid. Other polls, including polls from the Kaiser Family Foundation, have found similar results.

While Republicans are generally opposed to vaccination warrants, most are themselves at least partially vaccinated. A 65% majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents say they have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest CNN poll. (In contrast, only about a quarter see immunization requirements as an acceptable way to increase the immunization rate.)

There are notable differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated Republicans.

According to October data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, unvaccinated Republicans are younger, less likely to have a college education, more likely to identify as conservatives, and to live disproportionately in rural areas. They were also less concerned about the pandemic: 88% said the severity of the coronavirus was generally exaggerated, compared to 54% of vaccinated Republicans and just 8% of vaccinated Democrats who said the same.

A majority of 62% of unvaccinated Republicans said they were “not at all worried” about getting sick from Covid-19, compared to 42% of vaccinated Republicans and 16% of vaccinated Democrats.

Trying to ask people what will or will not change their mind is a notoriously difficult undertaking. But there are a few reasons to be a little skeptical about the extent to which Trump’s statements will influence the most vaccine-resistant part of his base, even if he continues to publicly press the shots.

In March, when coronavirus vaccines were first available, a CBS News poll conducted with YouGov attempted an experiment to assess the influence Trump or President Joe Biden might have on hesitant people. vaccines.

First, they asked Americans about their likelihood of getting vaccinated. Several days later, they followed up again, but first informed some respondents that Biden or Trump had approved the vaccine. Hearing about Trump, they found, increased the willingness of some Republicans to be vaccinated. But the effect came among those who had previously been on the fence; those who were downright resistant did not budge.

Of course, a lot has changed since March. But as vaccination rates have increased, with initially hesitant Americans largely deciding whether to get vaccinated, the small proportion who definitely say they won’t have declined. In the latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll, some unvaccinated adults said they could imagine what might convince them – whether they needed to be vaccinated for work or if a doctor advised them to get the vaccine. About half, however, said nothing would change their mind.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kesq.com/news/national-politics/cnn-us-politics/2021/12/24/trumps-endorsement-of-vaccines-aligns-with-most-republicans-views-but-it-may-be-an-uphill-battle-to-convince-the-holdouts-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos