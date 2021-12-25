Indonesia continues to boost Covid-19 vaccinations nationwide

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Indonesian government continues to step up vaccinations against Covid-19 in all regions of Indonesia even though coverage has been successful in meeting the target set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Director General of Information and Public Communication (IKP) of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Usman Kansong, assured that the vaccination program will continue to be accelerated and extended until all targets are successfully vaccinated.

“The government calls on all Indonesians who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately to protect themselves and their families,” Usman said in a statement on Saturday.

WHO is targeting immunization coverage in each country to reach at least 40 percent of the total population who will receive a full dose of immunization by the end of 2021.

So far, Usman said, more than 109 million Indonesians have received the full dose, surpassing the WHO’s 40 percent target by the end of this year.

Usman said that at that time Indonesia was still receiving vaccines in stages. The latest, the three vaccine arrival stages, namely stages 173, 174 and 175, arrived in the country on Saturday.

The two stages of the vaccine that arrived in Jakarta, namely the 173rd and 174th stages, were the Pfizer vaccine, while the 175th stage was the Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine that arrived in the country at Stage 173 was for 879,840 doses and Stage 174 was for 592,020 doses. The two stages of arrival are direct purchase vaccines.

Usman said the 173rd phase of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed directly to health units (Dinkes) in Lampung, Central Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara with an estimated time of arrival on Monday (27 / 12).

While the arrival of the 174th vaccine will be distributed to the Health Office of North Moluccas, South Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Moluccas, North Sulawesi and South Sumatra.

“The estimated arrival date is Monday (12/27) and Tuesday (12/28),” he said.

As for the 175th stage of arrival, the Moderna vaccine that arrived was a donation from the Italian government via COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access) with a total of 922,800 doses.

Earlier on Thursday (9/30) Indonesia also received a donation from the Italian government via COVAX in the form of 796,800 doses of AstraZeneca.

“For the support and donations from the Italian government, we express our highest appreciation and gratitude,” Usman said.

On the occasion, Usman also said the government continues to optimize emergency response efforts to prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, from tightening quarantines from abroad to continuing the call for people to postpone their trips abroad.

According to him, various policies in response to the entry of the Omicron variant have been prepared taking into account and involving the contributions of various experts and agents in the field.

In anticipation of the spread, he continued, the government has increased whole genome sequencing and tightened the quarantine period for travel from overseas. The government will also increase surveillance and close contact.

Although the omicron variant has so far not shown any life-threatening characteristics, especially for patients who have received the vaccine, Usman still reminds the public to end the vaccination immediately, according to President Joko Widodo’s call.

The government will also speed up vaccination, especially among the elderly, to minimize the risk of severity in case of contracting COVID-19.

Usman also asked the public to react calmly to the entry of the Omicron variant, to increase vigilance and to obey health protocols. Efforts and cooperation between all parties are required to prevent the local spread of the Omicron variant.

“Not only that, the government will prepare infrastructure such as hospitals and drugs to anticipate the adverse effects of the Omicron variant,” Usman said.

Watch the selected videos below:

quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



