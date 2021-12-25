Merry Christmas greetings pour in from the top brass of India; PM Modi, President Kovind among others to greet people

Greetings poured in from all sides over Christmas with the country’s political leaders and senior officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the people on the occasion.

In her social media post, Modi prayed for harmony.

“Christmas greetings everyone! We remember the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasized service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. Let there be harmony all around, ”he said.

Christmas greetings everyone! We remember the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasized service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. Let there be harmony all around. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, while greeting people on the occasion, urged building a society based on the values ​​of justice and freedom.

“Merry Christmas to our fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society based on the values ​​of justice and freedom and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives, ”he said.

Merry Christmas to our fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society based on the values ​​of justice and freedom and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2021

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted people on Christmas

“Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas ! “, did he declare.

Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas! – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion.

“Christmas greetings everyone! I wish you all health, happiness and harmony, ”he said.

Christmas greetings everyone! I wish you all health, happiness and harmony. pic.twitter.com/rSk08ronxd – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 25, 2021

The TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted people on Christmas, while urging people to keep the Covid-19 protocol in their celebrations.

“Merry Christmas everyone! Glitter Christmas Tree. May this holiday season fill your lives with warmth and joy. Create happy memories while maintaining all Covid-19 protocols,” she said.

Merry Christmas to everyone! ÂÂÂÂâ May this holiday season fill your lives with warmth and joy. Create happy memories while maintaining all COVID protocols. – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 24, 2021

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated people on the occasion.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be merry, prosperous and healthy,” he said.

Merry Christmas to you and your family. May your Christmas be merry, prosperous and healthy. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2021

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also greeted people on the occasion.

“I wish you all a very Merry Christmas,” he said.

Another former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, also congratulated people on the occasion.

“I wish everyone a very happy Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” she said.