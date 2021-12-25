Modi pleads for unity and recalls the contribution of Sikh gurus





Modi listed the contribution of Sikh gurus, which he says is not limited to society and spirituality

Declaring that the dangers that Sikh gurus warned people against during their lifetime continue to exist today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to stay united and urged people to ensure that no one could harm the unity of the country. Addressing Guru Nanak Dev’s Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat Kutch via video conference, Modi listed the contribution of Sikh gurus, which he says is not limited to society and spirituality. Modi’s appeal during his speech to the Sikh community comes two days after an explosion occurred at the Ludhiana court complex that killed one person and injured six others. “It is our responsibility to ensure that at such an important time, no one interferes with our dreams and the unity of the country. To fulfill the dreams our gurus lived and sacrificed their lives for, we must all stand united. Unity is essential for all of us, ”said Modi. Advertising “The dangers the gurus warned us against remain the same today, so we need to be careful and keep the country safe. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will certainly fulfill our commitment and the country will reach new heights, ”he said. Guru Nanak and other gurus not only kept India’s conscience alive, but also found a way to protect the country from outside attacks and atrocities that were shattering people’s morale at the time, the prime minister added. . “The contribution of our gurus is not limited to society and spirituality alone. On the contrary, if our nation, its conscience, its faith and its integrity are secure today, then at the heart is the great penance of the Sikh gurus, ”he said. Stating that the dangers that Sikh gurus warned people about in their lifetime continue to exist today, Modi on Saturday stressed the need to stand united and urged people to ensure that no one can harm the unity of the country.

