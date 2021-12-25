Covid News: Boris Johnson urged ‘do not close churches’ as Omicron cases increase in UK | United Kingdom | News





In light of increasing coronavirus cases and the prospect of stricter guidelines, the Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols on Christmas Eve urged the Prime Minister to let people “do it themselves good judgments “and not to close the doors of the churches of the land.

The cardinal, who spoke before midnight mass on Friday night, said: “I would sincerely like to ask that they no longer consider closing churches and places of worship. “We don’t need stronger taxes to teach us what to do.” It comes as the UK broke another record number of daily cases on Friday, with 122,186 infections and 137 deaths within 28 days of the recorded positive test. The NHS, meanwhile, has sounded the alarm over a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 after 1,171 people across the country had to be admitted. READ MORE: UK could join US, Germany in restricting travel to Spain amid record rise in Covid

Masks are currently mandatory inside churches, and many have broadcast their Christmas services live for those who are isolated or cannot attend in person. Cardinal Nichols believes that large airy places like churches have been shown “not to be places where we spread the virus”. Speaking to the BBC, he said that in this time of “great vulnerability” that is the coronavirus pandemic, “putting up barriers” for “the baby Jesus” should be ruled out by the congregation. He said, “I think this country has shown that people can make good judgments themselves. We’re at this stage of saying we understand the risk. We know what to do. “Most people are sane and careful. We don’t need higher taxes to teach us what to do.”

In a videotaped statement, he celebrated members of the public who “get stung not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.” He added: “This is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this huge holiday – that we are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.” Boosters are seen as a crucial measure to protect against the Omicron variant, with the prospect of a fourth stroke of Covid becoming more likely as data suggests third-dose immunity begins to wane after 10 weeks.

The latest analysis from the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) indicates that among those who received the first two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, protection two to four weeks after a Pfizer or Moderna booster was around 60%. However, 10 weeks after the jab it fell to 35% with a Pfizer booster and to 45% with a Moderna booster. Officials admitted they were ready to give the green light for another much needed recall campaign. They also pointed out, however, that this drop was only seen against mild symptomatic cases, which means that protection against serious illness is considered significantly higher and longer lasting.

