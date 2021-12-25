PM Imran selects new managers for the PTI





ISLAMABAD:

In the aftermath of the dissolution of the party’s organizational bodies, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reorganized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by appointing its new secretary general and provincial presidents.

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the Prime Minister had appointed Planning Minister Asad Umar as PTI general secretary while Amir Mehmood Kiyani would assume the duties of additional party general secretary.

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak will lead the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Zaidi will be its president in Sindh, Qasim Suri will lead the Balochistan section, while Shafqat Mehmood and Khusro Bakhtiar will lead the Punjab and South Punjab sections of left.

The day before, following a defeat in the elections of the local KP government, Prime Minister Imran had abolished intra-party structures and removed all incumbents from office, including the main organizers.

Read the report on the defeat of the PTI in the KP LG polls prepared

He had expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of his party, in particular “nepotism” during the recent local elections in which he lost several seats.

Fawad said the prime minister had formed a 21-member committee, comprising senior party leaders, which had been tasked with restructuring and formulating a new party constitution.

In the press, the minister drew parallels between the PTI and other opposition parties. “There is no concept of family policy in the PTI, because Prime Minister Imran has never let personal relationships dominate his mission in his political and cricket career,” he said.

“If the culture of PPP and PML-N comes to PTI, there will be no difference between them and us.”

“Errors in the KP polls”

After the defeat in the elections of the local bodies, Prime Minister Imran admitted that the PTI had made “mistakes” in the first phase of the elections and blamed a “bad selection of candidates”.

Prime Minister used his official Twitter account to admit that his party had “paid the price” for its mistakes and wrote that he would “personally” oversee the electoral strategy of the PTI LG in the second phase of the polls KP premises as well as those held across the country.

The prime minister’s tweet came in the wake of the heavy blow the ruling PTI had suffered as the JUI-F prepared for victory with its candidate occupying the central post of mayor of Peshawar in the first phase of the elections. local elections held in the KP since the merger. tribal districts.

Out of seven tehsils in Peshawar, the PTI could only win the council, while the JUI-F and the ANP won in three and two councils, respectively. In Mardan, the PTI was wiped out while the JUI-F won in three tehsils and the ANP came first in two tehsils, according to unofficial results reported at the time.

A total of 12.668 million voters – seven million men and 5.5 million women – were registered for local elections in the 17 districts of the KP, namely Buner, Bajaur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

