Trump spokesman sues Jan 6 panel, says he is cooperating with investigation

Taylor Budowich, who according to his Twitter profile is the communications director for Trump and his Save America PAC, revealed in a lawsuit filed Friday that he provided the panel with more than 1,700 pages of documents and delivered about four hours testimony under oath. after being subpoenaed by the committee in November.

According to the subpoena, Budowich solicited a 501 (c) (4) organization to run a social media and radio ad campaign to encourage people to attend the rally on the Ellipse on January 6, who stood in support of Trump and his allegations of electoral fraud.

The committee said it had reason to believe Budowich had funneled about $ 200,000 from one or more undisclosed sources to fund the campaign.

Budowich filed a lawsuit against the committee on Friday, its members and chairperson Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiBiden signs bill punishing China for Uyghur abuse Harry, Meghan push family leave with annual vacation card On The Money Biden Extends PLUS (D-Calif.) student loan relief in an effort to prevent JPMorgan Chase from having to hand over his banking information to the committee as requested in a subpoena received by the bank.

Trump spokesman says panel does not have the legal authority to search for and obtain bank statements, claiming it will suffer irreparable harm by asking a third party to unintentionally produce their private and personal financial information .

The lawsuit highlights his cooperation with the committee as one reason his bank should not have to hand over its financial records.

He indicates that the documents he provided to the committee were sufficient to identify transactions made between December 19, 2020 and January 31, 2021, as part of the rally at the Ellipse.

The lawsuit also says Budowich answered questions during his testimony regarding payments made and received regarding his involvement in planning a peaceful and legal rally to celebrate President Trump’s accomplishments.

Despite Mr. Budowich’s continued cooperation with the select committee, on his way home from his testimony to the select committee in Washington, DC, Mr. Budowich received a notice from his bank that he had until 5:00 p.m. the next day, on Christmas Eve, to answer, we read in the lawsuit.

The deceptive tactics of the special committees to ambush Mr. Budowich and deny him a valid opportunity to object to the production of personal financial records demonstrate a lack of good faith on the part of the special committee, the lawsuit continues.

Trump’s spokesperson also challenged the timing of the bank summons. The lawsuit says he received a letter dated December 21 from JPMorgan Chase on December 23 at 7 p.m. EST, indicating that he would produce the documents requested in the summons unless Budowich provided to the bank documents legally compelling him to stop taking such action by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 24.

The lawsuit says the committee refused to extend the deadline by which JPMorgan could produce documents and Mr Budowich could file that lawsuit to oppose despite banks being shut down across the country for the holiday weekend.

“The government should not be a weapon freely used against political opponents and private citizens, but it appears that this Democratic-led Congress intends to codify that precedent,” Budowich said in a statement Friday regarding the trial. .

He also claimed that the committee did not provide him or JPMorgan Chase with “a copy of the actual contents of the summons.”

Complete declaration.

Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) December 25, 2021

La Colline has contacted the select committee for comment.

Budowich is the latest person to take legal action against the select committee. Far-right radio host Alex Jones and former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Meadows Jim Jordan says he has “real concerns” with the Jan. 6 panel following the sit-down request. down The Jan. 6 panel seeks to sit down with Jim Jordan Flynn continues Jan. 6 panel to block access to telephone recordings, testimony MORE, both filed lawsuits against the committee and Pelosi.

Trump sued the committee and the National Archives in October after President BidenJoe Biden Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after close contact with an assistant Standing with Joe Manchin Calling vacation to Biden: “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon “PLUS waived executive privilege for Trump White House records that the panel requested for its investigation.

After losing a number of battles in lower courts, Trump earlier this week filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court asking jurors to prevent the National Archives from turning over requested documents to the committee.

Hours later, the panel filed a dispatch request asking that the bench respond to the request of the former presidents by mid-January, as a delay in decision-making would inflict serious harm on the select committee and the government. public.

