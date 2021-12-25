Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich sues Jan 6 committee over banking records





Taylor Budowich, spokesman for former President Donald Trump, is said to have sued the special House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill in an attempt to block its attempts to access its bank records.

The committee, through subpoena, searches the financial records of JP Morgan Chase for potential information related to the funding source of an organization that helped promote a rally Trump attended that preceded the insurgency of Capitol Hill, Politico reported.

But Budowich argues in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday, that he cooperated with the committee and was denied due process after failing to received copy of JP Morgan Chase’s subpoena, or enough time to watch it, according to Fox News.

Taylor Budowich, former spokesperson for Donald Trump, says he was denied due process after failing to receive a copy of JP Morgan Chase’s subpoena from the Jan.6 committee. Taylor Budowich / Twitter

“Mr. Budowich has not had an opportunity to review the subpoena in question to determine the extent or scope of the information and documents requested, according to his lawsuit.

In addition, the select committee failed to respect all the rules of procedure, did not grant due process and failed to provide a formal notice, ”he continues.

Budowich has already delivered over 1,700 pages of documents and about four hours of sworn testimony to the committee.

He told Fox News on Friday that documents he had previously provided to the committee included banking transactions and text messages related to his role as a consultant to the group that promoted the rally.

Upon his impeachment, Budowich answered questions about his involvement in planning a peaceful and legal rally to celebrate President Trump’s accomplishments, according to the lawsuit.

Budowich was tabled by the committee Wednesday in Washington, DC. That same day, a letter from JPMorgan Chase was delivered to his California home informing him that the institution would comply with the subpoena, Fox News reported.

Through the subpoena, the committee is seeking the financial records of JP Morgan Chase for possible funding of a rally Trump attended that preceded the Capitol Hill insurgency.

The banking institution has said it will turn my banking records over to the committee if I do not provide a court-ordered judgment by December 24, ”Budowich said in a statement to Fox News.

“To add to the absurdity, neither the committee nor JPMorgan Chase will provide me with a copy of the actual contents of the summons,” Budowich said.

Taylor Budowich answered questions about “his involvement in planning a peaceful and legal rally to celebrate the achievements of Donald Trump – which the former president attended.

