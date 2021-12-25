India to open vaccination for 12-18 year olds, booster dose for frontline workers





New Delhi: Amid looming Omicron fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) took to Twitter and wrote: ” In about 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi waddress the nation.Also read – Omicron Threat: Nighttime curfew in Noida will go into effect from tonight. Things to know A total of 415 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far, of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Saturday. Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. Read also – Hide India! As number of Omicron cases rises, scientists predict third wave of Covid will peak on that date LIVE UPDATES: 10:06 p.m .: In the interests of precaution, the government has decided that the precautionary dose of the vaccine will also be launched for healthcare and frontline workers. It will be launched in 2022, Monday January 10: PM Modi Read also – According to a study, pregnant women infected with Covid-19 can give birth normally 10:05 PM We all have the experience that those who are Corona Warriors, are healthcare workers and on the front line, they have a huge contribution to the security of the country in this fight. He still spends a great deal of his time serving Corona patients: PM Modi 10:01 p.m.: Citizens with a comorbidity over the age of 60 will also be able to benefit from the precautionary dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor. These will also be available from January 10: PM Modi 10:00 p.m .: Today, over 61% of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, about 90 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine: PM Modi 21:56: India had started vaccinating its citizens from January 16 of this year. It is thanks to the collective effort and the collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has exceeded the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 million doses of vaccine: PM 9:53 p.m .: My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021 9:52 PM Corona’s experience so far in fighting the global epidemic shows that following all guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon in fighting Corona. And the second weapon is vaccination: PM Modi 9:50 p.m .: In India, many people have been infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, be careful and careful. Wash the mask and hands little by little, remember these things: PM Modi

