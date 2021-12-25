Politics
Majority of Tory voters want Boris Johnson replaced in 2022, poll finds
A majority of Tory voters in the last general election want Boris Johnson replaced as party leader and prime minister next year, according to a new poll.
Some 60 percent of all voters said they supported the idea of the Tories abandoning Mr Johnson, 25 percent supporting his impeachment and 35 percent strongly supporting the idea.
More worrying for the Prime Minister, the Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey found that a clear majority of Tory supporters have now turned on him and want someone else in charge.
Some 53% of Tory voters in the 2019 election victory want him ousted, according to poll for the Online Mail. He found that 27 percent supported a change to No. 10, and another 26 percent strongly supported the idea.
Only 15% of adults are against the Tories getting rid of Mr Johnson, and only 22% of Tory voters are against his impeachment.
Senior Tories have claimed Tory MPs are now discussing how to replace Mr Johnson in 2022 after a hectic month on several fronts.
The PM has seen his personal scores drop and his party has lost its poll lead to Labor following the Owen Paterson scandal, allegations by organized parties in recent years Covid and remaining questions about funding for his apartment .
The latest polls indicate Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be Mr Johnson’s most popular replacement with the public.
Some 43% of adults polled said Mr Sunak would make a better prime minister than the current resident of No 10.
By comparison, just 23% of voters said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, another top Conservative nominated for the job, would make a better prime minister.
However, according to regular ConservativeHome polls, Ms. Truss remains the most popular cabinet member among Conservative supporters. She maintains her lead over other ministers, a position she has held for over a year with a net satisfaction of +82.
Mr Johnson’s party opponents are expected to muster the 55 signatures required for the powerful 1922 backbench committee of MPs to initiate a vote of no confidence in his leadership.
A majority of Conservative MPs are then expected to vote against Mr Johnson to spark a leadership race decided by members of the Conservative Party.
A Tory MP from a so-called Red Wall constituency saidThe independent polls would be the most important factor in determining Mr Johnson’s fate in 2022.
I don’t think there will be a rapid surge in leadership, said the backbench MP. People who already want to take Boris out will let him continue to find a little more rope. Its bad poll numbers that will rock a larger group.
The latest YouGov poll found 71% believed Mr Johnson was doing poorly in his job approval ratings now similar to those faced by Theresa May the week before she was forced to resign.
Earlier this week, the WorldDartsChampionship crowd chanted stand up if you hate Boris, while Leeds United fans were heard singing Boris Johnsonis ac *** during the clubs game with Arsenal last weekend.
Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were pictured on a sofa in Checkers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence, speaking to the heroes of the NHS vaccination on Christmas Day.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-replaced-tory-poll-b1982262.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
