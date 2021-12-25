Three Jokowi ministers recognize resilience in palm oil

Palm oil is the backbone of the country’s economy during a pandemic. Three ministers under the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) agreed that palm oil must be protected.

Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said palm oil stakeholders have an important role to play in helping the community’s economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the palm oil industry was able to contribute to the economic activities of the community and the state, so the Indonesian economy continues to show positive developments. In addition to generating significant foreign exchange, the palm oil industry also contributes to job creation, both directly and indirectly.

In fact, this sector is capable of sustaining 16.2 million workers who depend on it amid a pandemic that has lasted for almost two years, Airlangga Hartarto said during her speech at the opening of the 17th Indonesian Conference on Palm Oil and Price 2022. Prospects, Wednesday December 1, 2021.

According to the coordinating minister, the Jokowi government has a vision that the Indonesian palm oil industry can become a major producer of palm oil by encouraging the endorsement or development of its derivative products. With an area of ​​10% of the total global area for vegetable oil, Airlangga estimates that Indonesia will be able to become the largest palm oil producing country and control part of the global market share of Palm oil.

Compared to other vegetable oils such as sunflower seeds, palm oil is more competitive. Besides the land area is not as large as the sunflower seed plantations, the productivity produced by palm oil plantations in Indonesia is much higher than that of other vegetable oils. The palm oil industry also contributes to domestic exports of 15.6% of total exports in 2020. This value is one of the currency contributors that continues to rise steadily even during the pandemic, said Airlangga.

To date, the national oil palm coverage area coordinated by the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2019 has been identified at 16.38 million hectares with details, small oil palm plantations at 41%, large state plantations at 6% and large private national plantations at 53%. Airlangga also stressed that the Community Palm Oil Rejuvenation Program (PSR) is crucial as an effort to increase productivity and strengthen human resources, as well as to improve the welfare of farmers.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said that the endorsement of palm oil promoted by President Jokowi is very important to increase the added value of exports as this product is the mainstay of Indonesian exports.

The more it increases downstream, the greater the added value, so that if it is exported, it will certainly bring in more foreign currency which can be used for the welfare of Indonesia, Sri Mulyani said during the speech. 17th Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook 2022. in Jakarta, Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Sri Mulyani believed that palm oil products have enormous potential as industrial raw materials and are transformed into industrial products.

However, the endorsement of Indonesian palm oil products has not yet been developed. Therefore, the president demanded that the government policy in this sector be to develop the added value of palm oil products through downstream.

In addition to increasing state revenues, Sri Mulyani said, the downstream will certainly improve the welfare of oil palm producers and other actors in the oil palm plantation sector.

According to the Minister of Finance, palm oil has an important role not only for the economy but also for the well-being of society. On this occasion, Sri Mulyani asked the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) to encourage the increase in the productivity of these independent oil palm producers.

Indeed, most oil palm plantations are owned by independent smallholders with limited land and lower productivity than large private oil palm companies.

“It is the task of BPDPKS to help independent farmers in terms of replanting and palm oil productivity per hectare so that the welfare of oil palm farmers can increase,” said the Minister of Finance. .

(Read more in Sawit Indonesia magazine, edition 122)

No keyword for this post.

Similar Items