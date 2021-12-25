The weaknesses of China and the “bosses” of the ibex

the Beijing Bank surprised this week by a drop in benchmark interest rates on one-year loans, to against the grain of the rest of the world’s central banks, after a few weeks, he reduced the reserve requirement ratio of financial institutions by half a point to stimulate their economy. On Monday, the stock markets of half the world were scared. Parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed with a crash, which reverberated through the rest of Asian places, with drops of nearly 2%. Tan evil is the economa china?

The most logical answer would be that there is the fear that the micron will bring down the activity, as happened with the previous variants of the virus, Alpha, Beta Delta. the The Chinese authorities are also direct in this regard.. Last week, cobalt rose more than 30% because several mines were closed due to the appearance of a few infected people among their workers.

The zero tolerance policy with the Covid, with the reopening of the economies of Southeast Asia, are two of the causes of the bottlenecks, which means that the cost of freight has increased tenfold with the derivatives on consumer prices.

This Wednesday, the city of Xian has tightened restrictions on the mobility of its approximately 13 million inhabitants. It has reduced public transport to practically zero, flights from its airport and reinstated police checks on the roads. The culprits were 43 travelers with Covid on a flight from Pakistan

There are other reasons to be concerned. Its currency, the yuan, is at record levels, thanks precisely to the strength of exports after the crisis. The Bank of Peking intervened a few days ago to deflate its course. But the most worrying factor is the real estate. Evergrande’s bankruptcy filing is the tip of the iceberg of a much deeper problem, which the Chinese authorities have not resolved for years: the hidden indebtedness of many companies and, above all, regional governments which, to top it off, have acquired land at a high price in an attempt to avoid the bankruptcy of local real estate companies and they cannot sell the land they own, one of their main sources of finance. In our country we have a similar example with the Sareb, the public bank flooded with debts incurred during the acquisition of damaged assets of real estate and savings banks during the Great Recession.

The province of Guizhou is among the poorest and most indebted in China. Headquarters of Kweichow Moutai Liquor Company, one of the most listed companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, he had to benefit from a loan to finance his current expenses with this public enterprise, in which he has a significant stake. The regional government barely pays its commitments, among other things because it has a dozen heavily indebted investment vehicles, which in recent months have carried out calls for tenders for the acquisition of local land, in an attempt to ” increase the income of real estate companies. Analysts warn of the risk of contagion to public spending and therefore to growth in the region.

Nanyang is a city of around ten million inhabitants, located in the center of the country, which in recent years has received waves of immigrants from rural areas, where real estate companies like Evergrande and Country Graden made their fortunes. The median price of real estate drops between 30 and 40 percent, and sales offices are faced with queues of buyers demanding their repayment.

the Central government took action to limit developer credit and tighten credit conditions to fulfill Chinese Premier Xi Jingping’s mandate that “houses are for living, not for speculating.” But these liquidity constraints, coupled with falling prices, only worsen the situation in the real estate sector.

Sales of the top 100 developers fell 36.2% in September, after falling 20.7% in August, according to the latest official data. September and October are generally the best selling months.

the cooling of the real estate sector relaunches the debate between economists on If Beijing’s easing monetary policy tries to avoid a blow to its economy. The head of Asia of “Oxford Economic”, Louis Kuijs, warns that the real estate slowdown may reduce the growth rate from around 5 percent to just 3.6 percent. Nomura does not dare to give a percentage, but he warns against the damage that can be caused by a sector which alone accounts for 14% of GDP and will reach up to 20% with indirect services.

In November, home loans see some relief, leading many analysts to believe peak crisis will reach this Christmas. Nomura estimates sales have fallen 10% this year and 5-10% next year, and prices by around a third. Oxford Analitics predicts that the authorities will have to continue to ease their monetary policy to mitigate the crisis. In addition, some regional governments, such as that of Heilongjiang Province, are starting to announce initiatives to relieve the industry. Run online campaigns to help developers sell while providing grants to citizens interested in buying homes.

However, With the new Micron variant, the Asian giant’s concern about the state of the economy is understandable.Beijing’s zero tolerance policy did not prevent the Total Chinese debt (non-financial corporations, plus households, plus government) represents around 300% of GDP, according to CaixaBank. A percentage very similar to Western economies, with greater liquidity, but far from emerging. A similar country like India bears 140% debt, half. Some analysts also warn of the risk that the end of globalization will penalize Chinese industry and exports in the years to come.

19th Communist Party of China Central Committee held in November consecrated Xi Jinping as absolute leader and reappointed for the third time with the mission that the country becomes the first economic superpower in 2050. Until then, there are many improvements to be implemented and many crises will have to be faced. Real estate is one of them.

The same ambition for command and control can be seen in other parts of the planet. The fight unveiled this week at Merlin Properties to replace its CEO, Ismael Clemente, shows the existence of an internal governance problem. The shareholders learned in extremis of the tensions between the management of the company and the non-executive chairman, Javier Garca-Carranza.

Weeks ago Inditex shareholders were surprised by the replacement of Pablo Isla by Marta Ortega. A Copernican bend in the road map marked up to this point. IBEX companies lack governance plans. Most don’t even have a planned succession plan in the event that the general manager should be replaced by a case of force majeure. Like Xi Jingping, they have homework.

PD.-Failing to know more details on the labor reform, This will result in a decrease in the competitiveness of companies by restoring collective agreements to increase wages., which caused so many headaches with inflation during the last great crisis. In general, the main milestones of the 2012 reform are maintained because fundamental aspects such as dismissal are not affected.. But there is a lack of proposals in favor of companies, because they remain in the inkwell problems such as high absenteeism.

Under these circumstances, the businessmen of Madrid and Catalonia abstained, which amounts to saying no. In addition, there are employers in the automobile industry and in the countryside, which requires specific treatment. Greater ambition on the part of CEOE would have been necessary. Merry Christmas!