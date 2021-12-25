Christmas Day bombing raised concerns that Donald Trump’s conspirators were considered terrorists





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

At 5:30 a.m. on December 25, Christmas Day, a large mobile home exploded on a deserted stretch of North 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, nearly causing a building to collapse and damaging 41 others, shattering windows and sending shrapnel in the street early in the morning. . Trees were toppled, and Second Avenue took on the charred appearance of a battlefield.

Eight people were injured, including three passers-by who were hospitalized. Two Nashville police officers who had just arrived in the area after the RV warning messages were broadcast were also slightly injured.

The message aloud was “This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Police shut down an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt / Getty

The RV was parked outside 166 2nd Avenue, just outside an AT&T telephone exchange, also serving as a switching and transmission center. An AT&T spokesperson said the company’s network hub was damaged and mobile phone and internet services in the Nashville area, central Tennessee and Kentucky were affected, reaching south. to Alabama. 911 emergency services were disrupted in many towns and villages.

“Given the damage to our facility, it will take time to restore service,” AT&T said on its website. “We have already diverted significant traffic from this facility and are bringing other equipment, including many portable cell sites to the area.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of civil emergency and declaring a 4:30 p.m. curfew in the downtown area.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper speaks during a press conference on the Christmas Day bombing December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Police call the blast an “intentional act” and have found possible human remains after a recreational vehicle exploded on Christmas Day, injuring three people and causing destruction in several blocks of Nashville. TERRY WYATT / Stringer / Getty Images

K-9 teams searched the area for bombs. Radiation monitors have been brought in. Public transport has been suspended. Due to telecommunications outages, the FAA has temporarily halted flights to and from Nashville.

“Intentional bombing,” local news channel 5 said.

“Some investigators are asking if there is a link between the Nashville bombing and the broader right-wing insurgent cause,” wrote terrorism analyst Laurie Mylriche.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN that an explosion of this magnitude would be investigated as a possible act of terrorism. He speculated that the police could have been the target of the explosion because of the show. A Nashville Police Hazardous Device unit was en route to the site before the camper van exploded.

Bill Ryan, a retired detective and former member of the New York Police Department’s Arson and Explosions task force, told Fox News the Nashville explosion could be a “try” for an attack larger or “a self-contained explosion”.

The numerous threats to the telecommunications infrastructure, especially 5G wireless technology, were the main assumption of FBI and Homeland Security analysts, given the conspiracy theories that had connected 5G to COVID.

“The anti-5G movement is strong, and its merger with anti-vaxxers and MAGA supporters is sure to cause a lot of headaches in the months and years to come,” a homeland security analyst told Newsweek.

In response to the blast, US Parks Police in Washington DC wrote in an internal briefing: “Although the exact motive for the bombing remains unknown, there have been media posts. reports regarding conspiracy theories indicating that election data stored in the AT&T building was being targeted. by the suicide bomber. … the bombing of December 25 should be a stark reminder of the desperation and will to act that exists among a small minority of individuals regarding recent social and political events. “

“One more event in Nashville in 2020,” said Mayor Cooper. No one wanted more bad news for Christmas, namely that terrorism could accompany “recent social and political events”. A new consensus was emerging that conspiracy supporters, COVID deniers and pro-Trump forces were terrorists or would-be terrorists, especially when these large groups were seen as a unified mass of white supremacists with guns.

Huge resources were devoted to the investigation into the Nashville bombing, with more than 250 FBI agents at the scene by the weekend – a reminder that after the fact, the FBI and other agencies nationals did their job very well.

A recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning, causing communication disruptions and damage to surrounding buildings. Nashville Subway Police Department / Getty

Forensic tests on human remains recovered from the camper van, along with the mobile home’s VIN number, confirmed that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, Tennessee, was the likely perpetrator. He was dead in the explosion.

The FBI would later say that Warner’s actions “were determined to be unrelated to terrorism.”

“Based on the analysis of information and evidence gathered throughout the investigation, the FBI believes that Warner’s detonation of the improvised explosive device was an intentional act in an attempt to end his life,” motivated in part by a set of life stressors including paranoia, long-held individualized beliefs adopted from several eccentric conspiracy theories, and the loss of stabilizing anchors and deterioration of interpersonal relationships, ”said the FBI. “The FBI’s analysis did not reveal any indications of a broader ideological motive for using violence to bring about social or political change, or indications of a specific personal grievance focused on individuals or groups. entities in and around the site of the explosion. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/christmas-day-bombing-raised-fears-donald-trump-conspiracists-terrorists-1661300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos