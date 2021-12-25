Foreign buyers invade Turkey after pound crash

Locals are forced to sell their products for such low prices that Turkey is now the place to go for shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans, some of the poorest countries in Europe.

By Dmitry Zaks / AFP, EDIRNE, Turkey



The sea of ​​Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in Turkey’s historic Edirne betrays the scale of the currency crisis preventing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from heading into a third decade of rule.

The mosque-filled city on the western outskirts of Turkey was one of the first capitals of the Ottoman Empire as it extended into the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries.

It is now the place where shoppers from Bulgaria and the Balkans themselves, some of the poorest countries in Europe, go to source everything from underwear to nuts at a fraction of their cost at them.

Photo: AFP

For us, the crisis is good, but it is very bad for the Turkish people, said tour guide Daniela Mircheva, before boarding a bus to return to her Bulgarian town, Yambol.

We were in a similar situation maybe 10, 11, 12 years ago, the 49-year-old said, referring to the 2008 global financial crisis. It’s very difficult.

The besieged Turkish lira has collapsed under the weight of an unusual economic experiment Erdogan is conducting in an attempt to build support ahead of elections slated for mid-2023.

Erdogan pushed the central bank to cut interest rates in the firm belief that this would finally solve Turkey’s chronic inflation problem.

As economists had universally predicted, he did the exact opposite.

Consumer prices are climbing at an annual rate of over 20 percent. Some economists believe that this pace could accelerate in the coming months.

The pound has lost a third of its value since the start of last month alone.

It was starting to lose 5% per day until Erdogan announced further currency support measures on Monday that were successful in halting the fall.

This means Mircheva can afford to stack a few more pitchers of sunflower oil on her bus full of Bulgarian buyers.

It’s half the price it is in Bulgaria. It’s a lot cheaper for us, a lot cheaper, she says.

However, the mood in Turkish traders’ markets is grim.

It’s humiliating, Gulsen Kaya said from behind her counter full of sweaters and winter clothes. Look what he did to Turkey.

Erdogan is betting that a cheap lira would create export-led growth that would put Turkey on China’s path in an economic transformation that lifted millions out of poverty and created a new middle class.

He stood up for the poor by bringing his Islamic-born party to power through thick and thin in 2002. Erdogan went on to surprise many by opening up Turkey to foreign investment and organizing nearly a decade of vigorous growth.

Economists and diplomats as well as some Bulgarians find it difficult to understand why Erdogan has decided to change course so dramatically in recent years.

I think the people who run Turkey, if they do the things that I think they should be doing, then reading it will come back to summer level very, very quickly, Bulgarian buyer Tinko Garev said. I am very unhappy with the Turkish people because I realize what these cheaper prices mean to them.

A senior Western official said falling Erdogans approval rates in most polls to 30% put the veteran Turkish leader in political survival mode.

You can choose not to believe [individual polls], but the trajectory is clear … He is at the bottom of his base of support, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bulent Reisoglu has been running Edirne Market since it opened after moving from its original location in Istanbul 15 years ago.

He said the number of weekly shoppers filling his hangar-like mall has grown from 50,000 to nearly 150,000 since the effects of the crisis began.

The number of foreign buyers has increased four to five times, he said.

Still, traders are making less money because the extra sales are more than offset by the depth of the lira collapse.

Our suppliers send us new price lists every week, said market trader Utku Bitmez.

All the raw materials come from abroad, Europe, China and Italy, he said. The price of these products has doubled since last year.

Reisoglu said traders often nervously watched the pound’s latest exchange rates on their phones.

We are in shock, he said. No one expected such a large devaluation.

Bulgarian buyers also seemed to have mixed feelings about getting such deals.

Locals cannot buy all of these things, said Ilyana Todorova as she shopped for clothes with her teenage daughter. For ordinary people, this is not good.

The Turkish lira showed a major rally on Friday, supported by billions of US dollars in state-backed market interventions and a pledge the government would cover exchange losses on some deposits.