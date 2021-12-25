The biggest votes collected by Congress in 2021





The WASHINGTON Congress has voted on a number of notable bills over the past year, including elements of President Joe Biden’s economic program, establishing a committee to investigate the 6 January against the United States Capitol and the removal of a member of Congress from his committee duties. .

As the year draws to a close, a lingering bill is Biden’s Economic Safety Net and $ 1.7 Trillion Climate Bill, which senators missed their deadline for. self-imposed Christmas card.

Here is a list of some of the most important votes taken so far.

Home $ 555 billion infrastructure bill

The House passed Bill 228-206 in November and relied on Republican votes to cross the finish line. Six Democrats voted against the measure and 13 Republicans voted in favor. The Democratic opposition was made up of progressive members unhappy that the bill was passed before the social safety net spending bill passed.

Rebuild better

The House voted 220-213 to pass Biden’s Build Back Better bill in November, with a Democrat joining all Republicans in opposing the measure. Legislation is a legislative priority of the Biden administration. Democratic Representative Jared Golden of Maine was the only Democrat to oppose the bill.

Select committee of January 6

The House voted 222-190 in June to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the only step needed to formalize the panel’s creation. Two Republicans joined Democrats in authorizing the committee. Representatives Adam Kinzinger, Illinois, and Liz Cheney, Wyoming, were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the committee.

Trump’s impeachment

The House voted 232-197 to impeach former President Donald Trump in January. A group of 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump, including Cheney, Kinzinger and Representatives John Katko of New York; Fred Upton, from Michigan; Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Washington; Dan Newhouse, from Washington; Peter Meijer, Michigan; Tom Rice, from South Carolina; Anthony Gonzalez, from Ohio; and David Valadao, of California.

Withdrawal of Greene from committee missions

In February, the House voted 230-199, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats, to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., From the Budget Committee and the Education and Labor Committee after her Social media posts have revealed its dangerous and racist spread. conspiracy theories.

The GOP defectors were Kinzinger, Katko, Upton and Reps Nicole Malliotakis, from New York; Brian Fitzpatrick, from Pennsylvania; Chris Jacobs, from New York; Carlos A. Gimnez, from Florida; Young Kim, from California; Maria Elvira Salazar, from Florida; Mario Daz-Balart, from Florida; and Chris Smith from New Jersey.

Censorship of Gosar

The House voted 223-207 to censor Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, after posting an animated video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and attacking Biden. Two Republicans voted for: Kinzinger and Cheney. The resolution also removed Gosar from the two committees he served on, oversight and reform, and natural resources.

Senate Debt Ceiling

The Senate voted 59-35, winning the support of 10 Republicans and all Democrats present, in December to allow Congress to raise the debt ceiling and avoid what would be the first default in history the United States. The bill was the product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Which satisfied the demands of both parties by creating a complicated process to perform the simple task of raising debt. ceiling.

The 10 Republican senators who joined the Democrats in the vote were: John Barrasso, of Wyoming; Roy Blunt, of Missouri; Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia; Susan Collins, from Maine; Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska; Rob Portman, from Ohio; Mitt Romney, of Utah; John Thune, of South Dakota; Thom Tillis, from North Carolina; and McConnell.

Reinstate the rules on methane

The Senate voted 52-42 in April on a resolution to reinstate regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields, as part of a broader administration effort Biden to fight climate change.

Three Republican Senators Collins, Portman and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joined 49 Democrats in approving the measure, which only required a simple majority under Senate rules. Five Republicans and one Democrat did not vote.

Infrastructure invoice

In August, the Senate passed the $ 550 billion infrastructure bill, which invests in the country’s roads, transit, water and broadband. The bill passed 69-30, with 19 Republicans joining all Democrats.

The Republicans who voted with the Democrats were: Blunt, Capito, Collins, Graham, McConnell, Murkowski, Portman, Romney, Tillis and Sens. Richard Burr, from North Carolina; Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana; Kevin Cramer, of North Dakota; Mike Crapo, from Idaho; Deb Fischer, from Nebraska; Chuck Grassley, from Iowa; John Hoeven, of North Dakota; James Risch, from Idaho; Dan Sullivan, from Alaska; and Roger Wicker, from Mississippi.

Trump impeachment trial

In February, the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump of a charge of inciting insurgency despite strong Republican support for the conviction, ending the fourth impeachment trial in U.S. history and in the second for Trump, 10 votes below the 67 required. to get a conviction.

Seven Republicans voted to condemn Trump for allegedly inciting the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, when a crowd of his supporters attempted to disrupt the electoral vote count formalizing Biden’s victory ahead of a joint session of Congress. It was by far the most bipartisan support for sentencing in impeachment history.

Republican Sens. Burr; Collins; Cassidy; Murkowski; Romney; Ben Sasse, from Nebraska; and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania all voted guilty.

Austin Confirmation

Lawmakers voted 93-2 in a final vote to confirm the first black Secretary of Defense, retired four-star Army General Lloyd Austin. Two Republicans Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah were the only members to vote no.

Bidens’ appointment of Austin has troubled some Democrats because his retirement from the military occurred less than seven years ago, the minimum period of time a civilian must wait to lead the Department of Defense. Austin retired in 2016.

