Why Taiwan and Lithuania are important

Bigger is not necessarily better, especially when it comes to nations. In the business world, using the Boston Consulting Group Matrix, a business or corporation can foster its growth and power by purchasing other selected companies to add to its portfolio. Later, he could step aside and choose to sell his dogs and even his cash cows when they approach becoming obvious liabilities. All of this is done to please shareholders.

The practice does not correspond to the world of nations, especially when it comes to the big three: the United States, China and Russia. The world of people is not the same as the zero-sum game of business.

To counter this, more than ever today, the world needs strong, medium and small democratic nations. Taiwan and Lithuania are notable in this regard.

As I have written repeatedly, in The Paradigms that Guide Our Lives and Drive Our Souls and in previous editorials, the world is shifting from a global village paradigm to that of a global home paradigm. This is most easily seen in the allegories and metaphors of the classic novels of English author George Orwell after WWII, Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Orwell was right about the future of nations at the end of this war; now, over 70 years later, his words still ring true.

Looked at from a general perspective in Animal Farm, he saw how the most idealistic of revolutions easily slip and degenerate into power struggles between future rulers, and they lose the real spirit and the real purpose of a revolution for all. .

There is an irony in how the Russian Revolution got rid of the Tsar, but quickly replaced him with Tsar Joseph Stalin, and later Tsar Vladimir Putin. The same happened in China, where the people got rid of the emperor to find a second revolution between two budding megalomaniac emperors, Chiang Kai-shek () and Mao Zedong (). Chinese President Xi Jinping () requests the same status.

The only major change that has taken place in these nations is that they do not allow rule to be passed down by lineage.

However, different questions need to be asked: Are people better off now than then? After all the deaths and collateral damage, do they have more freedom or opportunity?

With their one-party state rule, have things changed so much in terms of freedom? Unfortunately, after all the deaths and sacrifices, what these countries now have is an animal farm with Russian characteristics and one with Chinese characteristics.

Whatever the revolution, the competitive, greedy and power-hungry instincts of human nature and individual personalities soon become evident. Idealism was easily lost or dismissed and the nation is going through the spiral factor described in WB Yeats The Second Coming: Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; therefore, only a so-called strongman can save the day. Whether he is king or emperor.

Other questions that need to be asked are why haven’t these nations become democracies? It was their goal. Why did they replace a completely perfect past sovereign named by God or the heavens with another?

In countries of such size and population, why is it that after a determined term, the people could not find another competent leader to take the reins? Questions like these should be asked, except the answers might be too revealing.

The problems and ironies created by the draconian rules of one-party states are becoming evident. Many remember the trauma and suffering imposed by the dictatorial one-child policy of the Chinese Communist Party. Families were punished and abortions forced if a woman had more than one child. Likewise, forced sterilizations have taken place in many cases. Yet ironically, as the Chinese population ages, some editorials say it is our duty to have three children.

That’s not to say that a democracy like the United States is a shining light in governance. He has his own problems. Democracies are not perfect either, but their strength is that if a leader is not up to par, he can be replaced peacefully.

The United States recently dodged its own bullet. Along with former President Donald Trump, there was a president who could articulate the chauvinistic message that many voters wanted to hear. However, on closer examination, one had to wonder: why were these people so easily fooled by mere rhetoric?

Trump lost nearly 3 million votes in 2016, but was elected by the whims of the outdated Electoral College system. In her case, ironically, the nation had a man with at least six bankruptcies under his belt, who was unable to run a university or casino, and avoided military service with a bogus excuse and yet turned around and mocked veterans. while claiming he knew more than his generals.

His only saving characteristic was that he was a good peddler and could sell real estate for a profit to people who apparently often wanted to launder or dispose of money. Yet he was able, at least temporarily, to influence enough voters to win the presidency.

All of this brings us to Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four dystopian, in which he saw the world move towards continued and disturbing competition between three great powers. Orwell named them Oceania, Eurasia, and Estasia, and these superpowers were embroiled in an ongoing war to justify their existence. Indeed, Orwell, in a strange way, predicted the current situation between Russia, China and the United States, as they face off in zero-sum games when they should instead make an effort. to work together. Such is the dystopian world that is presently evident.

This doesn’t mean that small and medium nations are automatically good, but with them it’s easier to see where things are going through the cracks. Problems can be solved locally. In short, the small and medium nations remain important because they provide the necessary balance to the weaknesses of the big three. They shouldn’t have to comply with the personal whims of these three.

For example, Nicaragua gave in to dollar diplomacy and traded its recognition of Taiwan, the Republic of China, for that of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Why couldn’t he recognize the two? Why should a nation be forced to choose between one or the other? What zero-sum games are happening when the nations of the world should be working towards a unified whole?

Nicaragua has a third of the population of Taiwan, but it has chosen to diplomatically betray its recognition of the Taiwanese; this has been the case with many of Taiwan’s allies.

Lithuania has a third of Nicaraguan population, but it has chosen to support Taiwan. Why?

These are questions that need to be asked, not just for the immediate yes or no of dollar diplomacy, but for the question of what should the nations of the world be working towards?

Instead of being uniquely motivated and affected by the zero-sum games of the Big Three Powers, small and medium nations should start looking at the big picture. Of course, this sidesteps the issue that not all small and medium nations are solvent or free, but the bigger picture needs to be looked at.

The three superpowers have their own leadership issues and challenges. The people must abandon any past cult of the cult of the hero or the leader, whether it was once linked to a king or an emperor or a revolutionary leader.

Ultimately, the rulers of any nation are just people; they don’t have superpowers. It is difficult for one person to maintain the necessary vision. New leadership must be constantly developed.

Most democracies have term limits for this purpose. In Germany, former Chancellor Angela Merkel saw it was time to step down after more than a decade of service. In large one-party states, problems multiply, especially since the adage says: power corrupts, and absolute power absolutely corrupts. Resigning becomes a matter of losing face or power or both, and few leaders can do it with grace.

That is why Taiwan and Lithuania are important. They are mavericks, but in another way, they are great examples showing the direction to the future as they work towards a sustainable environment which is to be jointly achieved by all nations.

Taiwan is a mid-sized democratic nation that strikes well above its weight in a world of competing economies. It has no territorial ambitions; he contributes well, yet he is often not a member of the club or allowed to sit at world tables.

Lithuania is a small democratic nation; nor does it have territorial ambitions. He was able to free himself economically and resist the threat of economic sanctions from the PRC. He defended Taiwan’s democracy and led the way for others in the EU.

Taiwan, Lithuania and Orwell are linked. They illustrate points that matter for the future if the nations of the world are to escape the Orwellian universe of the Big Three and realize that we are all one family on one house, Earth. This is where sustainable living must be developed.

Jerome Keating is a writer based in Taipei.