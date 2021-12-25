Covid vaccines for the 15-18 age group from January 3; “Precautionary” doses for frontline healthcare workers from January 10





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on Saturday, announced that vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3, 2022. The Prime Minister also announced that “ precaution ”will be given to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022. In addition, Modi said people over 60 and those with co-morbidities will be eligible for “precaution” from January 10, based on a doctor’s recommendation. The Prime Minister said vaccination was one of the most powerful weapons we have against the coronavirus pandemic and said about 61% of the country’s adult population had been vaccinated and 90% had received the first dose. Modi said the country will soon receive nasal and DNA vaccines. “We must remember that the pandemic is not yet over. Caution is of the utmost importance. We have worked very hard and diligently, using the expertise of all scientists and formulated a plan to vaccinate them. people most exposed to the virus, followed by the most vulnerable. These decisions were made in full consultation with experts, “Modi said. The country is experiencing a growing number of COVID cases after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus. virus. Read also : The vaccination campaign in India began on January 16 with the administration of the vaccine to health workers in the first phase, followed by frontline workers. On March 1, the program was expanded and all people over 60 and people over 45 with co-morbidities were eligible for vaccination. The government had, in April, included all over 45 for vaccination. Since May, vaccination is open to everyone over 18 years old. Modi said the decision to immunize children is important as schools need to resume and also to alleviate concerns from their parents. Schools were closed in March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak. As of September of this year, schools have reopened in many states, with students having the option of taking physical classes or continuing with online classes. The prime minister further said the country’s healthcare system was fully prepared to deal with a possible wave of Omicron. Every country has the Omicron variant. But there is not enough information. Our scientists and doctors are working hard to formulate a plan to best combat this new mutation, he said. When it comes to health infrastructure, Modi said, around 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.4 lakh intensive care beds and 90,000 beds (ICU and non-ICU) for children are ready. More than 3,000 oxygen plants are operational across the country. Five lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed across the country. Each state has a vaccine dose buffer. He said: I know everyone is preparing to welcome the New Year with optimism and joy, but I would also advise caution. Please wear masks and wash your hands at regular intervals and follow appropriate COVID behavior.

(Edited by : Vijay Anand) First publication: Dec 25 2021, 22:22 IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/healthcare/pm-narendra-modi-announces-covid-19-vaccination-for-children-precaution-doses-for-frontline-healthcare-workers-11932152.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos