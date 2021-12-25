Pakistani Prime Minister Imran appoints new organizational structure for his PTI party





Imran names speaks at an event. To file

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appointed his Pakistan’s new organizational structure Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after all previous bodies were disbanded following an embarrassing defeat in the first phase of local elections at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The announcement of the Prime Minister’s decision was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his official Twitter account.

He said that the Minister of Planning, Asad Umar, had been chosen as secretary general; Defense Minister Pervez Khattak as President of the KP; Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi as President of Sindh; Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri as President of Balochistan; Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood as President of the Punjab; and Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar as President of South Punjab.

Chaudhry had announced the dissolution of previous organizations after a meeting of the party’s senior leadership chaired by the prime minister.

He said the prime minister expressed his displeasure with the party’s performance in polls by local KP bodies, where he suffered an embarrassing defeat. He said that according to the results of the elections in the village councils, the PTI was still the “biggest party in the province”.

“But the way the tickets were awarded, the PTI does not believe in dynastic politics. The prime minister has never let his personal connections affect his mission.”

He said the PTI leadership debated the party’s organizational structure. He said it was not evident on the ground how the PTI – one of the country’s main political parties – should have participated in the local elections.

Therefore, the prime minister – after consulting with the party leadership – decided to dissolve all organizations from the tehsil center, he said.

“The chief organizers and all members of the office have been removed from their posts. It was also decided that the local management would not award party tickets to their relatives. A special committee will be formed where the case will be forwarded and it will decide whether or not to award the ticket.

Chaudhry said that a separate committee had been formed which would include himself, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Khattak, Communication and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Bakhtiar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Umar and others. The committee was tasked with proposing a new constitution and a new party structure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2021/12/25/pakistan-pm-imran-names-new-organisational-structure-for-his-party-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos