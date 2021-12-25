‘Let’s Go Brandon’: Caller Mocks Biden at White House Christmas Event | World news





President Joe Biden was trolled on Friday by a caller who said “Let’s Go Brandon” – a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of Donald Trump – during a Christmas Eve event at the House White.

The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spoke via video conference with officials from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), who follow the travels of Santa Claus around the world.

After being assured of St Nick’s progress, the President responded to calls from several American families.

A man identified himself as “Jared,” a father of four. Biden briefly spoke to the appellant’s children, asking them what gifts they wanted for Christmas and telling them they had to be in bed by midnight. He also pointed out that he and Jared both had sons named Hunter.

To conclude the call, Biden wished Jared a “wonderful Christmas.”

“Hope you have a wonderful Christmas too, Merry Christmas, and let’s go Brandon!” Jared responded.

“Come on Brandon, I agree,” Biden retorted, unresponsive to the search. It was not immediately clear if the president understood the reference, although Jill Biden laughed uncomfortably and rolled her eyes.

Biden asked Jared where he was calling from, but then the call was dropped. A clip of the moment widely circulated on social media, with some praising the president for his calm response.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is an understatement for a vulgar insult that arose when a reporter at a NASCAR event misheard a chant from “F-Joe Biden” during an interview with driver Brandon Brown in September.

Since then, it has been picked up as a political slogan by supporters of Trump, Biden’s predecessor.

Trump had his own Christmas Eve moment that made headlines when, in 2018, he raised doubts about Santa’s existence during a call with a seven-year-old boy.

“Do you still believe in Santa Claus?” Because at seven years old, it’s marginal, right? he said.

The Santa tracker presented by NORAD dates back to 1955, when a Colorado newspaper ad improperly printed a phone number to connect children with Santa and mistakenly directed them to the military hotline at the nerve center.

