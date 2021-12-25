CB intervention fails, then the stock market and lira collapse





How financial and foreign exchange problems are solved: by shutting them down. This is the choice Erdogan seems to have made in Turkey. Let’s see if another move will work. The Turkish lira accelerated its historic drop on Friday, weakening above the 16 per dollar mark for the first time, as the central bank pledged to end a four-month cycle of rate cuts interest it took on Thursday failed to convince investors that inflation is contained. TRY / USD The Central Bank had already followed the teaching of the great economist, Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who in 1992 had burned the reserves of the Central Bank while trying to counter the markets and to enrich someone … The currency has lost more than half of its value since the start of the year, with a nice -17.4% this week alone. A great success of the Turkish BC. As a reminder, the central bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate yesterday by an additional 100 basis points to 14%. It was his fourth cut since September, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands to lower the cost of silver in the face of rising consumer prices. Now, raising interest rates may not help, especially against inflation due to exploding energy costs, but lowering them certainly does not help, especially in the size made in Turkey, in the face of a 21% inflation. No problem Erdogan ordered a 50% increase in base salary next year, so I suspect there will be some good ones in the labor market and core inflation. Expect 10% more production costs for this move. Eventually, the president’s circus acts also sank the stock market, which had been in a growth cycle for months. After all, when there is inflation, stocks are a safe haven: being representative of real assets, they should be meant to be re-valued. But in the end, by putting twigs on the camel’s back, it also broke and today the stock market has lost a good 8.5%. Yet for the past five days everything had gone well, until he collapsed: With the latest moves, Erdogan also opens up bleak perspectives on the real economy, as well as on the lira, and in the end confidence has plummeted. You can’t keep doing Turkish things for too long, and Erdoganomics doesn’t seem like the winning solution.

