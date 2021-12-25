Politics
PM Modi Announces Childhood Vaccination And Booster Dose As Omicron Cases Rise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the vaccination of children over 15 and a booster dose for frontline workers. Vaccination against Covid for children will begin from January 3, 2022.
According to reports, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for children aged 12-18.
Covid vaccination for children, booster doses: the big announcements of the PM
In his speech to the nation, the Prime Minister said: “Vaccination against Covid for children aged 15 to 18 will start from January 3, 2022.”
He also urged people to be cautious while celebrating as coronavirus cases increase in the country due to the highly infectious variant, Omicron.
In India, too, many people have been infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. Masks and hand washing every now and then, remember those things, “he said.
India has so far recorded more than 400 cases of Omicron.
What Prime Minister Modi said in his speech to the nation
– Health and frontline workers have a huge contribution to the security of the country in this fight. Therefore, from a precautionary point of view, the government has decided that the precautionary dose of the vaccine will also be launched for healthcare and frontline workers. It will start from January 10.
– Citizens over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also be able to administer the vaccine as a preventive measure on the advice of their doctor. This will also be available from January 10.
– PM Modi announced the vaccination of children aged 15 to 18. Childhood vaccination will begin from January 3, 2022.
– The experience of combating the global corona epidemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is an excellent weapon in combating the corona. And the second weapon is vaccination.
– Today, over 61% of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, about 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine.
– India started administering the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 of this year. It is thanks to the collective effort and the collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has passed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crores of vaccine doses.
Omicron case in India
The Union Health Ministry informed today that a total of 415 Omicron variant cases have been detected in India so far, of which 115 have recovered or migrated.
Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/breaking-pm-modi-to-address-the-nation-shortly-11640448474756.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]