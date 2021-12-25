PM Modi Announces Childhood Vaccination And Booster Dose As Omicron Cases Rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the vaccination of children over 15 and a booster dose for frontline workers. Vaccination against Covid for children will begin from January 3, 2022.

According to reports, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for children aged 12-18.

Covid vaccination for children, booster doses: the big announcements of the PM

In his speech to the nation, the Prime Minister said: “Vaccination against Covid for children aged 15 to 18 will start from January 3, 2022.”

He also urged people to be cautious while celebrating as coronavirus cases increase in the country due to the highly infectious variant, Omicron.

In India, too, many people have been infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. Masks and hand washing every now and then, remember those things, “he said.

India has so far recorded more than 400 cases of Omicron.

What Prime Minister Modi said in his speech to the nation

– Health and frontline workers have a huge contribution to the security of the country in this fight. Therefore, from a precautionary point of view, the government has decided that the precautionary dose of the vaccine will also be launched for healthcare and frontline workers. It will start from January 10.

– Citizens over 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also be able to administer the vaccine as a preventive measure on the advice of their doctor. This will also be available from January 10.

– PM Modi announced the vaccination of children aged 15 to 18. Childhood vaccination will begin from January 3, 2022.

– The experience of combating the global corona epidemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is an excellent weapon in combating the corona. And the second weapon is vaccination.

– Today, over 61% of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, about 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine.

– India started administering the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 of this year. It is thanks to the collective effort and the collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has passed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crores of vaccine doses.

Omicron case in India

The Union Health Ministry informed today that a total of 415 Omicron variant cases have been detected in India so far, of which 115 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

