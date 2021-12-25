For this reason, Jokowi is making 16 G20 countries “succeed” biting their fingers!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has revealed that he bit the fingers of 16 member countries of the world’s greatest economic power (G-20). How come? This was revealed by Jokowi when he gave instructions during the 7th anniversary commemoration of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) recently. He began his speech on Indonesia’s economic transformation plan. According to him, the government no longer wants Indonesia to become an exporter of raw materials. “We will take a leap. If we dare to do what is called industrialization, downstream of our natural resources,” he said. Jokowi said Indonesia will phase out raw materials such as bauxite, copper and tin. As we know, the government has stopped nickel exports. He said politics would give birth to new enemies. Because there are a number of developed countries which usually send a certain number of goods to the country. “The enemy is indeed a developed country, to which we usually send goods. Everyone is furious. Our nickel has been brought to the WTO. It’s done. It’s okay, we’ll take care of it. “, did he declare. Plus, he told a story at the G-20 event in Rome, Italy some time ago. At that time, 16 countries were cooperating with global supply chains. Jokowi, who was in the know, had wanted to join the deal. “16 countries have already come together to sign the global supply chain. I think it’s good that we agree. We’re going, ”Jokowi said. But in the end, Jokowi did not sign on to the deal. Because after reading the details of the cooperation, there is an agreement that obliges Indonesia to continue exporting raw materials. “As soon as we read it, we walked into the room, no, no, no. No, we didn’t come. Again, because I know that we are in fact the only ones targeted.”, he explained. It takes courage to adopt a policy, he said, especially when he said Indonesia has a sufficiently important role to play in this regard. If this is not done, Indonesia will always remain a commodity exporting country, Jokowi said. “At the WTO, you lose, that’s okay. But if you don’t dare to try, when will we back it up. When will we stop sending it?” raw material. Until then, we will only be a commodity exporting country, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (npb / wia)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211225062322-4-301918/gegara-ini-jokowi-sukses-bikin-16-negara-g20-gigit-jari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos