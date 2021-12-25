Biden: Potentially facing Trump in 2024 only increases desire to run for re-election





The President of the United States says it increases his desire to run in the 2024 presidential election as he faces former President Donald Trump.

Is Biden healthy to run for president?

Joe Biden is already the oldest person ever to serve as President of the United States, who is also the Managing Director and Commander-in-Chief.

When asked to stand for re-election in 2024, in which he will be 81, he said if he was healthy as he is today, he would surely run again.

White House doctor Dr Kevin O’Connor claimed the president was indeed in good health.

Biden and his entourage have informed their allies that he intends to run for president again and allay doubts about his ability to run a campaign at this point in his life.

Millions of armed, angry Americans ready to take power if Trump loses in 2024

Biden and Donald Trump’s relationship

Since the election, Biden has been harsh and almost always dismissive of Trump. However, earlier this week the two had a rare moment of mutual admiration.

Biden praised his predecessor for taking a booster and credited the Trump administration for developing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Later Tuesday, Trump told Fox News he appreciated Biden’s remarks. Trump, upon hearing this, said it was a great thing to say, and he was very surprised to hear it.

The former president believes Biden’s comments would make a lot of people very happy and help narrow the political divide in the country.

Trump in 2024, the competitor worth fighting for

Biden said one of the main factors in convincing him to fight for the job again was a rematch with the former president.

He said it would increase the chances of running. The last time around, the former president had a very resounding campaign against Biden, and when asked if he was ready to start over, he joked that he was tempted by the question.

He said he had no problem running against Trump if he was a candidate.

Borrowers relieved after President Biden suspended federal student loans

A fervent believer in fate

Biden has always believed in fate. Fate is what made him lead. Whether it was his son’s death or any other tragedy in his life, he believes he got him out of there.

Biden says that several times in his life fate stepped in. He confirmed that if he was in the same condition as today, i.e. healthy, he would run again.

Kamala Harris, political successor to Joe Biden

Biden says he expects to run for President again, and he says he expects Kamala to be his running mate again. However, rumors are circulating that the president and vice president shared a strained relationship.

Kamala was once seen as Biden’s political successor, but she is now struggling with her political future. She struggles to find her place in the White House.

While former President Donald Trump has not officially announced his re-participation in the presidency, he surely hinted at the possibility. The rematch of the two should be as exciting and as off limits as before.

Governor warns critical workers as Omicron skyrockets: we still need you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leedaily.com/2021/12/25/biden-potentially-facing-trump-in-2024-only-increases-desire-to-run-for-re-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos