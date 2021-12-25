Erdogan surprises Tel Aviv with positive statements about Jews and Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took Jewish political and spiritual leaders in Israel by surprise when he said relations with Israel were vital to the security and stability of the region and spoke optimistically about the potential for improving relationships. His remarks were made during a meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara with the Chief Rabbi of Turkey, as well as a group of rabbis and heads of Jewish religious communities from countries in the Islamic world. He said that despite differences with Israel over its policy towards the Palestinians, our relations with Israel in the fields of economy, trade and tourism are progressing in their own way. The government seeks to achieve a just and permanent peace between Israel and Palestine based on mutual respect, Erdogan stressed. An Israeli politician said Erdogans’ statements were surprising and unfamiliar. They represent a strong message that must be evaluated and dealt with as appropriate. The Times of Israel website rated his statements overwhelmingly positive. Earlier this week, Istanbul hosted the inaugural conference of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS) to discuss Jewish law and exchange experiences of supporting Jewish life in Muslim-majority countries. In attendance were rabbis representing more than 10 countries, including Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Albania, Kosovo, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as Turkey, which the Chief Rabbinate hosted. at the conference. During his meeting with the rabbis in Ankara, Erdogan spoke out in very strong terms against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and reiterated the Turkish position that denying the Holocaust is a crime against humanity.



