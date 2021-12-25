Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Asad Umar as PTI general secretary in new party configuration





Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Asad Umar general secretary of the new party structure for the PTI. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar was appointed the new PTI general secretary by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the ruling party chairman, a day after all PTI bodies were dissolved at the following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local elections.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry released details on Sunday in a series of tweets.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Maritime Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, Vice President NA Qasim Suri, Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood and Minister of Industry Khusro Bakhtiar have been appointed new provincial leaders of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and southern Punjab, respectively.

The Minister of Information also announced the appointment of Aamir Mehmood Kiani as additional secretary general of the party.

“It’s an honor”

Commenting on his appointment, Asad Umar said that holding an important post in Pakistan’s largest political party is a matter of honor and also a great responsibility.

“Inshallah, under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI will strengthen according to the expectations of party workers and voters. The workers of this party are its capital, which no other party has.

Organization of the dissolved party

Fawad Chaudhry had said a day earlier that the prime minister dissolved the party structure following meetings with senior party leaders.

Fawad had informed the media following a meeting of senior PTI leaders that all those responsible for the PTI organizational structure had been removed from their posts, as the forum reviewed the KP LG elections and the overall situation in the country. .

The minister said that the prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the PTI in the first phase of the LG elections to the KP and with the awarding of the tickets.

Fawad said that a 21-member constitutional committee made up of members of the PTI national leadership was formed to work on the party’s new constitution.

It consists of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Fawad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Buzdar from Punjab.

Likewise, he added that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan, while Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital were on the committee.

The Minister noted that after the approval of the committee made up of senior members, new PTI organizations would be formed.

He had pointed out that the PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan, which had the status of a national federal party, while Imran Khan is the leader of the federation and his voice bank was everywhere from Gwadar to Khyber and from Karachi to Lahore.

