Politics
“Boris Johnson finally managed to unify everyone – by not loving him” – Keir Mudie
From darts fans at Alexandra Palace to the 1922 Committee, we can all finally agree the PM must go
I know it’s supposed to be quiz week, but that will have to be postponed instead of recent developments. Next week, I swear.
Until then, merry Christmas! Hope everything went well, however you celebrated it. Now, with the hangover firmly in place, you’ll be wondering what to do with the rest of the turkey.
Curry is the only way to inject flavor into a day-old bird. Do it from scratch if you can, but if the Baileys mist is too strong, have someone remove the lid from a jar of Pataks for you. Accomplished job.
As of this writing, the specter of increased restrictions hangs over us. It used to be that you could tell the time of year by what was on TV when you came home from school.
Cricket in the summer, then snooker, then I think a few indoor balls, then darts.
Great stuff. It’s all eminently watchable in that sort of sleepy daze you find yourself in after drinking your tea.
It illustrated the workings of the human mind. Even though these were sports of marginal interest it was Leeds and football was king, you could quickly develop a bizarre affection and antipathy for some players.
In snooker, Jimmy White was cool, Nigel Bond was not. Same thing with Peter Ebdon and Stephen Hendry. Even the Ian Schuback balls I loved, Andy Thomson I couldn’t warm up. I do not know why. Sounds like a nice guy.
But darts, I didn’t understand or care, until later in life when I realized the beauty of the parabolic curve, the sheer precision needed, and the fact that you could have eight pints before. to begin.
Love him, and love him even more this week after the spontaneous outbreak at Ally Pally where the crowd was chanting: Get up if you hate Boris.
It’s an important moment, marking the transition from the Prime Minister from a lovable thug (he never was) and a dude with whom we would have a pint (ditto) to a funny figure. Desperate.
Mr Johnson’s horrific year is over. The only thing he had been able to hold onto was his personal approval rating, now it’s gone.
The latest figures from YouGov show that everyone disapproves of him as prime minister.
And I mean everyone. Left, right, rest, part, old, young. Everyone. Even the Conservatives. He succeeded in unifying the darts audience at Ally Pally and the members of the 1922 Committee.
Well see what happens in the next few days. My companion offered me 4/1 that he would be gone by the end of the year.
Normally I would take something like this, but it’s way too optimistic even for me. I think it’s a matter of weeks, spring outside.
But see well. The game at this time of year is always heavy. Better to relax with the darts, which luckily starts again tomorrow.
In the meantime, I’ve had my fill with the Bullseye rehearsals. Jim Bowen said: After I accidentally read the
question and answer. Where was President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas? and the candidate still responded in Chicago.
Magnificent. You could almost see Mr Johnson here, look what you could have won. That’s a shame. Give him his BFH.
