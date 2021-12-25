The faction feud escalates in CPC

The recent publication of two articles allegedly written by different camps demonstrates that the feud is escalating in the face of slow economic growth, strict anti-monopoly laws and the approach of the 20th Party Congress in 2022.

Factions in China have always used ideological institutions to settle their scores in a zero-sum game. The institutionalization of leadership succession had, however, achieved a certain balance between factions, by rewriting Party and state constitutions, accumulating unprecedented power through the instruments of state power and Leaning towards the conservatives or the radicals, the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping has upset this balance. This was observable before and after the work of the 19th Party Congress, however, became more visible during the 6th plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee which has just ended. The recent publication of two articles supposedly by different camps in the two newspapers and one newspaper () shows that the feud is escalating in the face of slow economic growth, strict anti-monopoly laws and the approach of the 20th Congress of the Left in 2022.

Two newspapers and one newspaper refer to the People’s Daily (), the People’s Liberation Army Daily () and the Red Flag (). The Red Flag has been renamed Qiushi () or Seeking the Truth since the inception of the Reform and Openness Policy. News and editorials published in these are considered authoritative statements of official government policy or representing the authoritative voice of the CCP. On December 9, 2021, the People’s Daily published a 3,985-character article titled Reforming and Opening Up is a Great Party Awakening by Qu Qingshan, director of the Party History and Literature Institute of the Central Committee of the CPC and also a member of the current powerful Central Committee. While there is nothing special about an article that vehemently defends the Age of Reformation, the timing and context sets it against another article that could be seen as written in favor of the reform era. new era. Qus’ article mentions Deng Xiaoping 9 times and Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao each once for initiating and continuing the legacy of reforms, but there is no mention of Xi Jinping at all. On the contrary, Qu argues that the CCP, by correcting the grave mistakes () of the Cultural Revolution, reestablished the ideological line of seeking truth from the facts and freed the thinking peoples from the long-term confinement of the left () and chains of dogmatism. . Qu maintains that it is the reform and the opening up that avoided the old closed and sclerotic road () and the one that would have forced us to change our banner.

Interestingly, on December 13, 2021, Jiang Jinquan, director of the Policy Research Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the post that was previously headed by Wang Huning, also wrote a 4,332-character article in theoretical edition. of the People’s Daily entitled Join the Party’s general leadership. The article mentions Mao Zedong twice and Xi Jinping six times. It chronicles the Party’s struggle through the periods of revolution, construction and reform, and argues that party leadership is the cornerstone and lifeblood () of the party and the country. If it had not been for the strong leadership core (), it would have been impossible to make such great achievements. The same was seen as crucial to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Unlike Qus’ article, Jiang’s article views the Cultural Revolution as the most serious setback since the establishment of the People’s Republic. Jiang acknowledges the fact that after the third plenary session of the Eleventh Party Central Committee, the CCP restored and re-established the correct ideological, political and organizational line, however, also maintains that there was also a deviation () in the content. and methods of the party leadership, which was not eliminated until after the 18th CPC National Congress. The article pleads in favor of maintaining the general leadership of the Party; denounces individualism (), decentralization (), liberalism (), parochialism () and the gentleman (), and recommends the elimination of double-sided people () to sabotage the centralized and unified leadership of the Left. He concludes that General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee enjoy a high degree of trust and sincere support from the entire Party, the military and the people.

If these two articles are read in tandem with the 4,700-word mission statement released after the last China Central Economic Labor Conference, between December 8 and December 10, 2021, it becomes clear that economic construction as a center () of the Deng Xiaoping era will return to the mainstream discourse in 2022 or at least until the situation stabilizes. For this reason, striving for progress while maintaining stability () was emphasized in the press release. No wonder the word stability () has been cited 25 times. The communiqué demands that all regions and departments take responsibility for stabilizing the macroeconomy and actively introduce policies conducive to economic stability. It looks like there will be a course correction when it comes to anti-monopoly laws, crackdowns on the high-tech and education sectors, and financial monitoring of real estate, etc. bigger. It could also be seen as a half step forward by the Tories in reaching common ground with the reformers on the central task, but there does not appear to be any commitment on the one of the components of the two fundamental points, namely reform and opening up. It can be recalled that in 1987, when the then Prime Minister of the State Council, Zhao Ziyang, presented a three-step development strategy for the modernization of China over the next 62 years in a speech titled Advancing on the Road of Chinese Socialism and proposed the concept of a central task and two base points (). A central task refers to economic development as the central task of government, while two fundamental points refer to the four cardinal principles (the socialist path, the people’s democratic dictatorship, the leading role of the Party and the Marxism-Leninism-thought of Mao Zedong ), and reform and opening up. These were reiterated by Deng Xiaoping on June 9, 1989 in the Tiananmen speech when he authorized the use of force against student protesters.

There are no differences between the two camps when it comes to the question of the four cardinal principles, however, the policy of reforms and openness has been criticized in recent times, as it lacked the ten supporters of the resolution of the central PCC. The Committee on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party in the Past Century was adopted at the 6th plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in November 2021. However, compromising on a central task does not mean that Xi Jinping’s position in the party has been weakened, but certainly demonstrates the fact that reformers are unhappy with the state of the economy in China and would like to have more say on economic matters.

BR Deepak is Professor, Center for Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.