



Despite all the Trump team’s boast about the Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency, the president’s former spokesperson has quietly cooperated with investigators, a new trial reveals.

Taylor Budowich, a flack from former President Donald Trump, handed over more than 1,700 pages of documents and testified under oath before the committee for four hours, according to a lawsuit he filed in federal court on Friday.

On Christmas Eve, Budowich sued committee members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and bank JP Morgan Chase to block attempts by investigators to seize information about him from the financial institution. The trial also provides insight into the work of the committees.

Although Budowich has in the past castigated the bipartisan panel investigating the attempt to stop the certification of Joe Bidens’ 2020 victory as a fictitious unselected committee, it turns out he has been cooperating for some time.

In his trial, Budowich reveals that during his testimony Thursday before the committee, he answered questions about payments made and received regarding his involvement in planning a peaceful and legal rally to celebrate President Trump’s accomplishments.

This revelation shows how the committee continues to probe the extent to which Trump and his entourage attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power and push a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Budowich is suing the committee, in part according to him, because he was so upset that investigators went to the bank to try to get more information about the payments he himself disclosed.

The deceptive tactics of the special committees to ambush Mr. Budowich and deny him a meaningful opportunity to oppose the production of personal financial records demonstrate a lack of good faith on the part of the special committee, according to the lawsuit.

Budowich’s attorney is Christopher Westley Dempsey, a former immigration attorney at the Department of Justice.

In court records, Budowich says he testified before the committee on Thursday, only to return home and receive notification from his bank at 7 p.m. that he was about to hand over documents regarding his account. The bank apparently rejected his requests to prevent this from happening and only gave him until the next afternoon to provide some sort of official documentation to prevent him from handing over the records, so Budowich sued in justice in Federal Court for the District of Columbia. He’s now asking a judge to use an emergency restraining order to freeze the bank.

Budowich’s effort is just the last last-minute move by the Trump team to try to stop the committee from obtaining White House documents, phone logs, emails and bank statements that could shed light on their involvement in the run-up to Jan.6.

Trump went on to prevent the committee from getting internal notes from his last few weeks in office, when he actively questioned the 2020 election results and used prosecutions and threats to attempt to reject votes and d ‘erase Bidens’ lead.

A federal judge and an appeals board have ruled against Trump, who has now taken the fight to the United States Supreme Court. Meanwhile, staunch lieutenants like former White House strategist Steven Bannon, former MJ official Jeffrey Clark and former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who have all resisted subpoenas to testify before the committee, risk now a prison sentence for contempt of Congress. Bannon has already been arrested and is due to stand trial next year.

