COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi announces jabs for 15-18 age group, a dose of precaution for frontline workers, India News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, December 25 that the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 will begin from January 3. From the threat of the Omicron variant to the vaccination process, the Prime Minister has touched on a range of issues. Amid speculation about another wave of COVID-19 that is fueled by the emergence of a new Omicron variant, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens not to panic. He also asked everyone to follow Covid measures such as wearing face masks and occasional hand washing etc. During his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi also said that from a precautionary point of view, the Indian government has decided that the “precautionary dose” of the vaccine will also be launched for healthcare workers and primary healthcare workers. line. PM Modi further informed that the process will start on January 10, 2022. READ ALSO | Indian capital records 249 new cases of Covid, experiences strongest one-day peak since June 13 Speaking about the vaccination program in India, Prime Minister Modi said that India started administering the vaccine to its citizens on January 16 this year. He added that it was through the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that India passed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses. The Prime Minister informed that today, more than 61% of India’s adult population had received both doses of the vaccine. And about 90 percent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. READ ALSO | IIT-Kanpur study indicates when third wave of COVID-19 in India could peak Prime Minister Modi said the fight against the Covid pandemic shows that following all guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon apart from taking vaccines. Prime Minister Modi also said that citizens over 60 with co-morbidities will also have the option of a preventive dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor, which will also be available from January 10. Look at PM Modi’s address: According to the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 7,189 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case count of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached 415. Amid fears of Omicron and the rising number of cases in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that central multidisciplinary teams would be deployed to ten identified states. “A decision has been made to deploy central multidisciplinary teams in 10 identified states, some of which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slowdown in the pace of vaccination,” the ministry said. Union health in an official press release. (With contributions from agencies)

