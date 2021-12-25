Turkey to share its Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine with all mankind (President)





Turkey will provide its vaccine against the nationally developed coronavirus, Turkovac, to all of humanity, the country’s president said on Friday evening, reports Anadolu agency. “Turkey has become one of the nine countries that can produce a vaccine against COVID-19. We tested both the effectiveness and the safety of our vaccine and after making sure we made it available to mankind, ”Recep Tayyip Erdogan told A Haber news channel. “I know some of our citizens have been waiting for our own product to be vaccinated,” Erdogan said, urging those who are not vaccinated to make an appointment to be vaccinated in Turkovac. Emphasizing that the Turkish vaccine has proven its protective effect in the studies that have been carried out, Erdogan said that Turkovac will first be made available to Turkish citizens and then Turkey will share it with countries that have difficulty in getting out. get them. At the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit last week, Turkey received a strong demand from leaders of African countries, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara is keen to meet all such demands. Since the development of the vaccine began, Erdogan has been committed to making it available to the world, claiming that it will be used for the benefit of all mankind. After months of development and testing, Turkey announced on Wednesday that the local vaccine was approved for emergency use. “To date, we have become one of nine countries producing a vaccine against COVID-19,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. It will be widely used from next week, he added. Turkey has administered more than 128.07 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since it launched a vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures. News.Az

