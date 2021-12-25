Imran Khan’s party in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf sees major changes after defeat in local polls





A minister said that the PTI party had decided to dissolve its organizational structure. (To file)

Islamabad:

After suffering a defeat in the local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a new organizational structure for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a day after disbanding all previous organs of his party.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the announcement was made by the country’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his official Twitter account today. He said that the Minister of Planning, Asad Umar, had been chosen as secretary general.

Apart from this, several others had been appointed presidents of various provincial divisions. These include Defense Minister Pervez Khattak for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi for Sindh, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri for Balochistan, Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood for Punjab and Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar for southern Punjab.

Chaudhry said on Friday that the ruling party decided to dissolve its organizational structure.

“Since the party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism over the principles of fairness and merit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset,” Geo TV said quoting Fawad, adding that in light of the situation, the party decided to dissolve its organizational structure across Pakistan.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Addressed Press Conference in Islamabad in which He Said Party Decided to Form New Constitutional Committee to Develop Strategy for Second Round of Elections local bodies in the province, the media said.

Speaking on the results of the polls, the minister said he had received complaints that tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province had been distributed to the families of party members.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) won the elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in nine, ANP in five, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami each won one seat, The News International reported citing unofficial and unconfirmed results from 31 of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will give the chief minister guidance to craft an effective strategy for the next phase of local elections in the province, scheduled for next month.

Previously, the Pakistani Prime Minister, who was dissatisfied with the performance of the PTI in the KP, had summoned Mahmood Khan of the KP to Islamabad.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

