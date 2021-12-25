Politics
Boris Johnson procrastinates costing 1,000 ads a day as he reflects on Covid New Years rules
Exclusive:
Stricter Covid rules are expected to be introduced at some point after Christmas, but the Prime Minister’s apparent refusal to announce a decision is costing businesses dearly
Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
Boris Johnsons procrastinating on the new borders of Covid is costing every pub and restaurant a ruinous 1,000 a day.
The prime minister is expected to decide on New Year’s restrictions in the coming days, but his uncertainty is already devastating for hospitality.
Warning people to stay away from crowded places resulted in Christmas parties being canceled and pub drinkers avoided.
That meant an estimated drop in trade of 35%, with the hotel industry losing 5 billion in December, or 160 million per day.
Now, with New Years Eve looming, pubs, bars and hotels are confused about whether to order food and drink.
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
Many face financial ruin as that night alone can represent a tenth of their annual profits.
David Sheen, UK Hospitality trading organization, said: Fear of closures or new restrictions means business owners are cutting orders and lowering inventory levels. This has an impact on the suppliers.
But sources in Whitehall said the first statement we can expect is Monday.
One of them added: Maybe not even then. It is a case of waiting for more data.
SAGE government advisers warn of a large wave of hospital admissions as Omicron moves from the youngest to the oldest age groups. And this is likely to be made worse by the mixing of families at Christmas.
(
Picture:
REUTERS)
One in 35 Britons now has Covid, rising to one in 20 in London with Omicron the most dominant strain.
The NHS is planning temporary field hospitals in parking lots next month to accommodate 100 patients each.
Whitehall insiders added that any new measure is likely to be advisory so the PM can avoid facing his rebel backbench MPs with a recall from Parliament.
Amid the lingering uncertainty, UK Hospitality said that despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s 6,000 lifelines for every business, one in ten businesses still face bankruptcy that could rise to four in ten next year without government assistance.
Hotels are doing a little better, but almost half say they are at risk of running out of cash in the next two months.
Mr Sheen said: The decline in trade is catastrophic and uncertainty is deterring customers.
He wants the suspension of business prices until March and a reduction in VAT for 2022.
And Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has warned the New Years must not be canceled, saying: Don’t follow Scotland.
Cinema and theater bosses fear the Prime Minister will introduce similar social distancing rules in Wales and Scotland, reducing audience size. At least 10 cinemas in Wales have closed and three more could follow.
The UK Cinema Association has said adding social distancing rules when customers must already show Covid passports to enter does not make sense.
Theaters have lost $ 2 billion in revenue due to lockdowns and the money they clawed back from the James Bond hit No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be wiped out.
Meanwhile, Omicron’s fear has boosted jab adoption with an 85% increase in 18-24 seconds for their first shot, while 30 million people have now had boosters.
The PM took time out of the Christmas celebrations at his official country residence, Checkers, to speak to NHS workers giving jabs.
He was joined by his wife Carrie as he made the video call, released yesterday, in which they were chatting with Dr Laura Mount, who heads a Warrington vaccination team.
Vaccination centers are open during the holidays and 750 soldiers have been drafted to help.
